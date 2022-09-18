The Well Woman HealthCheck Program will host a no-cost cancer screening event at North Country HealthCare

Flagstaff, AZ - The Well Woman HealthCheck Program at North Country HealthCare is hosting its 3rd annual September Screening Event on September 23rd and 24th. This two-day event offers no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings to all women in Flagstaff, for those both with and without health insurance.

Friday will feature cervical cancer screenings (PAP smears) and mammograms from Assured Imaging from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday will feature mammograms from Assured Imaging from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Health education and community resources, health insurance navigation, connections to healthcare providers, follow-up care and refreshments will also be on site on Saturday.

The event is hosted at North Country HealthCare at 2920 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff AZ 86004. Those who are interested can call to schedule their no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings at 928-522-9404.

“We hope that this event will allow women who have had trouble seeing a doctor in the past get connected with services they need to stay healthy,” said Kristi Boniella, program manager of the Well Woman HealthCheck program at North Country HealthCare. “It is so important that women get screened early for breast and cervical cancer because catching these cancers in their early stages can literally save their lives. Both of these cancers are easier to treat earlier on than in later stages.”

The event is sponsored by North Country HealthCare, the Well Woman HealthCheck Program, Care1st, Arizona Complete Health and the Colorado Plateau Center for Health Professions.