The sweet spot of cycling

Everyone likes finding the sweet spot when it comes to exercise, that activity that’s fun and feels good. It’s worth the search because research shows regular exercise has so many healthful rewards. Research has also confirmed what cyclists innately know—that adding the outdoors to the equation turns the sweet spot into a bit of magic by increasing the perks.
Brain Benefits
Cycling’s rhythmic and aerobic characteristics impart big benefits to the brain. One of the more notable is the feel-good release of endorphins after a long ride. But a bicycle ride doesn’t have to be long in order to feel good. It—or any other physical activity—just has to be done. Megan Gavin, Director of Counseling Services on Northern Arizona University’s campus, talks about physical activity with “every single student” she sees.
“We know there is a lot of research and really dramatic links between exercise and mood enhancement, depression management or alleviation of depression,” Gavin, who includes mountain biking as an aspect of her mental health, explained, “as well as a means to reduce anxiety. Just kind of painting broad stokes with the terms of depression and anxiety but speaking specifically of symptoms, we know exercise, including cycling, can help alleviate some of those things.”
Boom to Bust
On the physical side, easy-on-the-joints cycling can build muscles, trim fat, buff up the cardiovascular system, increase overall endurance and strengthen bones. While happy to see Flagstaff’s boom for bike riding, sports medicine specialist Dr. Darius Moezzi has seen how the boom can go bust. Besides the more common bruises, scrapes and cuts, Dr. Moezzi’s patients come in with broken collarbones, broken wrists and muscle strains and sprains.
“For those new to the hobby and cyclists increasing their mileage,” Dr. Moezzi said, “there is a higher risk of injury.”
So the goal for individuals is to find a happy medium in order to stay safe and have fun. For road biking, that starts with knowing how to ride correctly with traffic.
Safety Basics
Cyclists tend to worry about getting hit from behind, but what happens in front of them matters more. Turning vehicles cause the most problems.
“A motorist doesn’t see you on your bike,” explained Anthony Quintile, spokesperson for Flagstaff Biking Organization. “The best thing you can do to protect your safety is to be educated in the best practices for riding in the road with traffic property.”
Quintile stressed that cycling is a relatively safe sport. To stay safer, he recommends cyclists assert themselves in traffic.
“Cyclists who are new and timid tend to stay as far to the right as possible,” Quintile said, “and that’s not nearly as safe as asserting yourself in the lane of traffic in most situations. People are more apt to see you there, and you’re less apt to run into a drain grate or something like that. And cars are less apt to pass you closely or slow down to pass you by going into the other lane.”
The safety guidelines for mountain biking mirror those of any outdoor sport.
“Be prepared for changing weather conditions,” Quintile went down the list, “wear proper safety gear like a helmet and pads. Know where you are going and how to get back safely. Inform someone else of where you are going and when you'll be back, especially if going out alone. Bring plenty of food, water, basic repair tools and supplies, and a basic first aid kit.”
Choose Right Routes
Flagstaff’s engaging scenery provides a powerful backdrop for any outdoor exercise, and big scenery inspires big challenges. The lure of the challenge on the more rugged routes (and surrounding highways when cycling the road) is, for some, half the adventure. Dr. Moezzi emphasized cyclists should choose a route that’s right for the rider.
“Don’t exceed your skill level,” Dr. Moezzi said. “If the trail has drops, obstacles or sections outside of your riding ability, walk those areas, especially if the trail is new to you.”
Because the whole point of cycling, from recreation to racing, is the personal rewards and overall benefits. Neither one has to come by way of a fiberglass cast.