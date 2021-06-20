The sweet spot of cycling

Quintile stressed that cycling is a relatively safe sport. To stay safer, he recommends cyclists assert themselves in traffic.

“Cyclists who are new and timid tend to stay as far to the right as possible,” Quintile said, “and that’s not nearly as safe as asserting yourself in the lane of traffic in most situations. People are more apt to see you there, and you’re less apt to run into a drain grate or something like that. And cars are less apt to pass you closely or slow down to pass you by going into the other lane.”

The safety guidelines for mountain biking mirror those of any outdoor sport.

“Be prepared for changing weather conditions,” Quintile went down the list, “wear proper safety gear like a helmet and pads. Know where you are going and how to get back safely. Inform someone else of where you are going and when you'll be back, especially if going out alone. Bring plenty of food, water, basic repair tools and supplies, and a basic first aid kit.”

Choose Right Routes