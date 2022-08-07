The song remains the same: Mark Burgess performs at the Annex Cocktail Lounge on August 17

The song remains the same.

At least that’s what the boys in Led Zeppelin say, and one could argue that—in many cases—it's true. Sometimes, a specific recording of a specific song becomes ubiquitous; heard so often and in so many settings that the its emotional content disappears, and we lose our appreciation for the power we felt the first time we heard it. And then, the song dies, or—and maybe this is worse—it lives on as a tag line for giant trucks or European cruise lines.

Sometimes, though, there's a chance for something more. Sometimes, fans get a chance to listen to an old song—a song written in innocence, in a different time—again, live, long after it's made its way through the world and has influenced countless other singers and songwriters. If they're lucky, they get to hear it from the original singer/songwriter, in a voice colored with age and experience, and sometimes, that song becomes new again.

Arizonians near Flagstaff will get a chance to experience that feeling for themselves when influential singer/songwriter Mark Burgess makes an acoustic appearance at the Annex Cocktail Lounge on August 17.

Burgess, raised in Manchester, England, founded The Chameleons in 1981, right around the time fellow Manchester bands like The Smiths and New Order were beginning to make the phrase “New Wave” meaningful, and while they never received the notoriety their fellow Mancunians did, The Chameleons almost immediately inspired a fervent cult following. Over the years, artists as diverse as Noel Gallagher from Oasis and The Killers' Brandon Flowers have cited the band—and Burgess, in particular—as powerful influences. And it's true. You can hear the echoes of their influence in the opening notes of The Killers' Mr. Brightside and in the vibrating melancholy of the Gallagher brothers' Champagne Supernova.

Musicians and music aficionados have recognized the importance of Burgess for years, and there's no doubt that many of them will be at The Annex on the 17th, listening to old songs made new again and cherishing the opportunity to hear Burgess share the new stuff—the music he's been working on over the last few years.

If you're unfamiliar with Burgess and The Chameleons, stay tuned for our interview with the man himself, where we talk about the band, his solo career and the unassuming yet totemic influence they both have had on the history of alternative rock.

We'll see you at the Annex on August 17 from 7:30-10 p.m.