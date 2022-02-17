The mask debate has created a toxic political situation that is scaring off teachers

We face an educational reckoning if steps are not taken to address the teacher shortage in the United States. But how can we attract teachers when education has become so politicized?

The debate rages on about mask wearing. Some school boards have had to conduct meetings virtually to avoid violent outbursts. Some board members have received death threats, and some school superintendents have been relieved of their jobs. Fights among parents over masks have become commonplace, and we have students walking out of schools to protest mask requirements.

Not too long ago, the country was, to some degree, united in fighting COVID-19. There was an expectation that wearing a mask, while not perfect, would protect children from contracting or spreading COVID-19. Such solidarity no longer exists. The mask debate has become a political football with broad implications for the future of education.

It’s not civil discourse that is the problem. After all, the First Amendment, arguably one of our most important amendments, gives us all the right to free speech. Parents have a right to speak out. However, it’s how those responsible for educating students are being villainized.

Scapegoating those who are responsible for educating our children is tantamount to blaming someone for being born. Educators have been following requirements issued by governors and mayors across the country. Many have been required to enforce mask wearing or, conversely, prohibited from doing so.

With the acrimony from this debate, we stand the risk of turning off those who desire to be teachers. The current political climate can be more than discouraging for young, impressionable teacher candidates. Do they want to face screaming and upset parents? Do they want to deal with students who are taking their cue from parents on what rules to follow? Do they want to work in an environment where school board members feel uneasy or even unsafe? Do they want to face picket signs at their workplaces?

This situation couldn’t come at a more inopportune time, as the nation faces serious challenges recruiting teachers. In a recent letter to school districts, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stresses the importance of school leaders urging vaccination. He recommends that they use resources made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

As policymakers, educational think tanks, researchers and administrators work to find ways to attract new teachers and come up with ways of improving teacher pay, we all can change how we treat members of this profession.

First, recognize the impact teachers have made on us all. I will always remember the time a teacher shared with me that she believed one of her students was a diabetic. The possibility never dawned on the parent; she just thought her child was thirsty a lot. The teacher turned out to be correct. The impact she had on that child was life-changing.

I often think about the teacher who believed in me, inspired me and pushed me to pursue my dreams. That teacher left an indelible impression on me. Many have had similar experiences. It’s time to talk to our youths about the wonders of this profession. Talk with praise about your child’s teacher at the dinner table. Be mindful of how you interact with that teacher in front of your child. If we show respect to teachers, our children will as well, which will instill a healthy appreciation in them of this truly rewarding profession.

It’s important to not view educators as political pundits, despite the ever-so-toxic environment that’s pitting people against each other, where adversarial relationships are embraced.

Political leader Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Teachers are the ones who make that possible. How we treat them matters. What we say about teachers affects how our children perceive them.

Debates come and go; our differences are part of our reality. However, respect should never compromised. Those who work with children need our support more than ever before. So many of our youths need consistency and a positive influence in their lives. Teachers provide all of that and more.

Jerald McNair is a school administrator in South Holland School District 151 in Illinois.

