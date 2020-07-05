The Long & Winding Road: 'Rona reality: Masking up during our new normal

I am missing my mom terribly, especially because I normally spend a month every summer hanging out with her in Wisconsin.
Note the word “normally.” Yep, nothing is normal these days. I went for a routine physical last week. All was fine — except my emotions. When you go into a medical office for the first time since the world turned upside-down, and the masked and gowned person points a gun-shaped plastic device at your forehead before you have permission to enter, it’s challenging. (I know it was just a thermometer, but in this atmosphere of surreality, nothing seems like what it is.)
Sitting in the waiting room on six-foot socially distanced chairs as I breathed through a mask also didn’t feel right. Of course it was right, but still. Unlike waiting rooms of the past — as in only four months ago — there was no friendly eye contact or smiles between patients. Instead, shifty eyes above masks showed people calculating the distance between each other. And who could tell if anyone was smiling underneath their cloth protection?
Every little chore that used to be so regular, now is preceded with a couple of probing questions, at least among my older friends.
“Is this errand essential? Can it wait, or can I get the item/service/answers another way without going out and potentially exposing myself to COVID-19?”
Since the new coronavirus was recognized in the United States in March I’ve had two coffees to go, three take-out meals and one trip to the grocery store. For me, especially the first one is big. I know this is the tiniest of sacrifices compared to the devastation this disease has wreaked. Even so, I love my lattes. I want to support small businesses, I do. But at 65-plus, I want to protect myself, my family and friends even more. So I will not being doing any of that again until the new coronavirus numbers start cascading downward, and possibly a vaccine is available.
Finally our governor saw the light and ordered bars closed again because of huge spikes in Arizona’s virus numbers. Still, I see far too many visitors downtown with their exposed faces releasing potentially diseased droplets into the air. Our air. Wear a mask, people!
Speaking of safety: Our forests need protection, too. I hope by the time you read this during the Fourth of July weekend, the Coconino National Forest is closed. None of us want that, because getting out into nature is why many of us live here. But at least two small forest fires have already burned near Snowbowl — by idiots lighting illegal campfires and leaving them untended.
Who ditches a smoldering fire at the risk of our mountain town possibly losing its forests? (Could it be those same maskless downtown visitors?)
Even though it would make me sad to not have the woods as my escape from this new reality, losing it all in a forest fire would be beyond sad. It would be devastating.
Meanwhile, my dear 93-year-old mother is getting through this strange time by using her dementia-impacted brain to entertain herself. On a phone call to one of my brothers she whispered, “A few of us are getting out of here this afternoon and going up to Milwaukee. Don’t tell anyone here.”
She lives in an assisted-living facility — in Milwaukee.
She’s also dating Cliffy again, she says, telling me what a kind man he is. Cliff was her high school sweetheart, and he’s been dead for many years. I say, more power to you, Mom.
During the pandemic, let’s entertain ourselves, help others and be safe.
And perhaps the moment has come to contact your high school sweetheart. Imagine a ’rona romance easing the pain of isolation. Rumors have it there’s nothing sexier than kissing a masked man or woman — from six feet away, of course.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!