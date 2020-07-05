The Long & Winding Road: 'Rona reality: Masking up during our new normal

Since the new coronavirus was recognized in the United States in March I’ve had two coffees to go, three take-out meals and one trip to the grocery store. For me, especially the first one is big. I know this is the tiniest of sacrifices compared to the devastation this disease has wreaked. Even so, I love my lattes. I want to support small businesses, I do. But at 65-plus, I want to protect myself, my family and friends even more. So I will not being doing any of that again until the new coronavirus numbers start cascading downward, and possibly a vaccine is available.

Finally our governor saw the light and ordered bars closed again because of huge spikes in Arizona’s virus numbers. Still, I see far too many visitors downtown with their exposed faces releasing potentially diseased droplets into the air. Our air. Wear a mask, people!

Speaking of safety: Our forests need protection, too. I hope by the time you read this during the Fourth of July weekend, the Coconino National Forest is closed. None of us want that, because getting out into nature is why many of us live here. But at least two small forest fires have already burned near Snowbowl — by idiots lighting illegal campfires and leaving them untended.