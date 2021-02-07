The Long & Winding Road: Pandemic escapes

There’s a first time for everything, they say. (Have you ever wondered who “they” are?)
That’s proved to be true for me, and for Maxx.
This guy, who turned 2 years old just yesterday, attended his very first film festival last week. A little young, you say? And maybe a bit furry for films? He’s not even a qualified emotional-support animal, aside from those face-licking ways with which many pets support their people.
In human years he’s 14, and at that age it’s not such an amazing thing that he attended a film festival. Not the same as being a prodigy writer/director/actor, of course—Millie Bobby Brown, at just 12, became a TV star through the show "Stranger Things.”
Speaking of stranger things, Maxx watched five films with me over four days. Or, rather, he watched the opening credits and the first several minutes of those films. Then he circled a time or two, and plopped down beside me in our home movie theater (our couch and TV). He would sit up and notice if a dog barked or a rooster crowed. The only movie he stayed awake for was the one for which, coincidentally, I made popcorn. (Who among us can sleep through the sounds and smells of popping popcorn?)
This, then, is one silver lining in the coronavirus cloud. Film festivals coming to your home. I know it’s bad news for those of us who love traveling to film festivals, attending the premiere showings on the large screen, and listening to the live panel discussions afterwards.
But it’s flat-out wonderful for all of us stuck at home for nearly a year now. Waiting for vaccines, hoping for eventual herd immunity, listening to sad stories of people suffering from COVID-19, is it any wonder that the Sundance Film Festival arriving virtually around the world—including at Piute Road in Flagstaff—seems a happy miracle?
I watched complex foreign stories, documentaries, and feel-good coming-of-age tales, and even “attended” after-movie panels. And while I would not normally choose to watch movies with panting dog breath coming at me from the side, who can resist the warm canine comfort the soft fur against one’s thigh, the heavy head on the lap—during a story’s tender or tough moments? Not to mention the affectionate eyes eyeing said popcorn. (Quite burned by the way, unlike at an in-person festival. And not one complaint was heard from the fuzzy film-aficionado.)
Another furry first was our initial time cross-country skiing together. Off in the woods behind Lowell Observatory, Maxx bounding through the snow as I tried to keep up on my 6-foot skis. When it was time to return to the car, I clipped on the leash, a bit worried about how I’d balance on my skis, sans poles, with an energetic fur ball fired up by the snow and big sky. Not to worry. Turns out, he’s a sled dog. I never imagined this when I brought him home last winter from Tucson, a snow-scarce city. Up here at 7,000 feet, though, my playful pup decided it was time to pull me, flat out running as I held on for dearest life. At one point, he was going so fast down a slight incline, I fell on purpose onto my side, to avoid colliding with an icy ponderosa pine.
Whether you’re mad for dogs, a cat or lizard gal, or a no-thanks, no-pets fellow, every once and awhile in this strange and isolated time we’re in, we find light all around us. I now have images of foreign lands in my mind, places I cannot travel to at the moment, but can nurture, thanks to film festivals. And I have icy visions of soaring on skis toward an observatory tucked in the forest, before the stars showed themselves.
* * *
Safe journey to dear Ann Beck, who left us all too soon. I know your friends will miss your generous spirit, keen mind, and your joy of reading.