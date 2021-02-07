The Long & Winding Road: Pandemic escapes

But it’s flat-out wonderful for all of us stuck at home for nearly a year now. Waiting for vaccines, hoping for eventual herd immunity, listening to sad stories of people suffering from COVID-19, is it any wonder that the Sundance Film Festival arriving virtually around the world—including at Piute Road in Flagstaff—seems a happy miracle?

I watched complex foreign stories, documentaries, and feel-good coming-of-age tales, and even “attended” after-movie panels. And while I would not normally choose to watch movies with panting dog breath coming at me from the side, who can resist the warm canine comfort the soft fur against one’s thigh, the heavy head on the lap—during a story’s tender or tough moments? Not to mention the affectionate eyes eyeing said popcorn. (Quite burned by the way, unlike at an in-person festival. And not one complaint was heard from the fuzzy film-aficionado.)

Another furry first was our initial time cross-country skiing together. Off in the woods behind Lowell Observatory, Maxx bounding through the snow as I tried to keep up on my 6-foot skis. When it was time to return to the car, I clipped on the leash, a bit worried about how I’d balance on my skis, sans poles, with an energetic fur ball fired up by the snow and big sky. Not to worry. Turns out, he’s a sled dog. I never imagined this when I brought him home last winter from Tucson, a snow-scarce city. Up here at 7,000 feet, though, my playful pup decided it was time to pull me, flat out running as I held on for dearest life. At one point, he was going so fast down a slight incline, I fell on purpose onto my side, to avoid colliding with an icy ponderosa pine.