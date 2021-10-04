The Long & Winding Road: Home again, home again, jiggety-jig

A half a dozen lobster rolls in Maine. Hiking in Acadia National Park, enveloped by steamy clouds. An alpaca farm in Iowa. Making grape juice and pesto in Vermont. And meeting people across the country. All this whet my whistle.
For what? I’m not sure yet – and that’s fine by me.
My dog Maxx and I have been traveling in Little Bird, my camper van, for two months now. It’s a sweet space with cedar walls and cabinets, and a coziness hard to convey on the page. Still, when friends offered me their little cabin in the woods for a week-plus here in the hills of Vermont, I have to admit that 500 square feet felt like a palace. Plus, my pals and I are all writers, so it’s been a supportive writers’ retreat. Now, though, it feels like time to head home, and see what my life will be like there without the busyness of going to work.
Hitting the road to kick off retirement was a genius move, I don’t mind saying. To see so much of the country, visiting with family, friends and strangers — socially distanced though we often remain — has been, well, a trip. I’ve been struck by a few trends. One, the hundreds of Help Wanted signs appearing all across the country. Two, the Trump/Pence signs scattered throughout rural America. And three, “Unmask Our Kids Now!” signs are extremely popular.
I must admit the road home looks very long on the map today. On my way east, I felt footloose. Except for a family gathering in Wisconsin that included a final goodbye to our mother, there was not any place I had to be at any particular time. Sometimes, I figured out where I’d park the van that day. I might plan to stay one night and end up staying a few. Other times, especially when the temperatures hovered just below 100 degrees, I made reservations at campsites or on host farms so I’d know where my puppy could cool off a bit. Not all went entirely smoothly, however. We have not been reduced to camping at a Walmart yet, but I no longer feel critical of those who do. Sometimes, you have to just stop driving. I had a few situations that were not postcard perfect.
One day, we arrived early at a winery. (Check out Harvest Hosts or Boondockers to learn more about how to park on private property.) I planned to stop driving before dark, but here we were at 4 p.m., parking where there was absolutely no shade. It was 90-plus degrees outside. Sorry, Maxx! The only cooling I have in the van is when the motor is on. I purchased a cheapo cooling fan (the fan blows over ice cubes, which I didn’t have — whoops).
We sat in the shade of the van (me, dripping sweat, Maxx, panting) until the sun finally completed its downward trip to the horizon. (Indiana August sunsets are a ridiculous 8ish p.m.)
Then there is the van toilet. It’s a composting commode and works great. I love it as one can only love a toilet in the dark of night. But a few times, braking when driving downhill, bumps and gravity combined to release said toilet and here it was, rolling out of its not-so-hidden box. Nothing came flowing out, thank goodness. Still, it is an alarming sound as I sit glued in the driver’s seat, from where I can do nothing. One time, Maxx was lying very close to the rolling can. It’s a dog’s life.
Then there was the slow leak from the sink a month into my travels. When I grabbed a pair of shoes from my large cloth shoes/sandals box that contains a half dozen pairs (gals, you understand; guys, sorry if you don’t) did I realize the problem. My shoes were sopping wet. The box was soaked through. And I was leaving Maine the next day. Panic ensued. I learned that a leak does not a plumber make. As I tried wrapping a hose with duct tape, a vehicle pulled into my hosts’ driveway. The driver introduced himself and wondered what I was doing. (Shoes and other wet objects, were piled up in the yard.) I explained, and he asked to take a look. Turns out he’s a renowned boat builder, and many of the van components were the same as what he worked with every day. He permanently fixed my leak then and there, and would not take more than a verbal thank you. He just happened to drop by to say goodbye to my hosts, who were leaving the next day.