The Long & Winding Road: Home again, home again, jiggety-jig

A half a dozen lobster rolls in Maine. Hiking in Acadia National Park, enveloped by steamy clouds. An alpaca farm in Iowa. Making grape juice and pesto in Vermont. And meeting people across the country. All this whet my whistle.

For what? I’m not sure yet – and that’s fine by me.

My dog Maxx and I have been traveling in Little Bird, my camper van, for two months now. It’s a sweet space with cedar walls and cabinets, and a coziness hard to convey on the page. Still, when friends offered me their little cabin in the woods for a week-plus here in the hills of Vermont, I have to admit that 500 square feet felt like a palace. Plus, my pals and I are all writers, so it’s been a supportive writers’ retreat. Now, though, it feels like time to head home, and see what my life will be like there without the busyness of going to work.

Hitting the road to kick off retirement was a genius move, I don’t mind saying. To see so much of the country, visiting with family, friends and strangers — socially distanced though we often remain — has been, well, a trip. I’ve been struck by a few trends. One, the hundreds of Help Wanted signs appearing all across the country. Two, the Trump/Pence signs scattered throughout rural America. And three, “Unmask Our Kids Now!” signs are extremely popular.