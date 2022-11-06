The Long & Winding Road: Celebrating going away and coming home to Flagstaff (to vote!)

Last weekend, I spent a lovely afternoon at the annual Celebraciones de la Gente — the Day of the Dead — celebration at the Museum of Northern Arizona. There, I visited with my across-the-street neighbors, whose three generations have worked together every year to remember and honor the earlier generations. Their table in the courtyard became an altar displaying framed photos, small candles that invite the spirits of their loved ones, and marigolds — the bright orange flowers also credited with attracting the spirits of the dead.

Many other altars remembered family members, friends and even beloved pets who were no longer physically with them. Some held sugar skulls (not for eating). Baked goods, bottles of alcohol and more were on display as favorites of the departed.

I watched the inspiring performance of the Ballet Folklorica de Colores. The bright costumes held every color of the rainbow, the women twirled their skirts, and the choreography was to die for (given the occasion, and all.) I was especially moved by the youngest dancers. From where I sat, some boys and girls looked barely three feet tall, and they swirled, spun, and stamped their feet to the rhythm of the recorded music, wide smiles shining through face paint. They thrilled us.

I was surprised to feel the prick of tears, and wondered why. I realized that after two-plus years of Covid semi-isolation, and another potentially challenging winter on the horizon, it was a wonderful relief and honor to be watching this dynamic group. The audience felt the joy of these very alive children, some dressed as skeletons and other manifestations of death.

The next night I was downtown on Halloween, where hundreds of costumed children — and some adults — celebrated their own creativity, bringing more sweet excitement to Flagstaff.

Two weeks before enjoying these celebrations, I returned from a month-long road trip to western Canada, visiting parks and farms in British Columbia and Alberta. The beauty was breath-taking, the people friendly, and the streams, waterfalls and lush scenery stunning. (For those of you addicted to the Canadian TV show “Heartland,” I met the gorgeous black Canadian horse Luna — who was the star of one episode. That was a thrill!) I got to see our northern neighbors’ leaves shine gold, orange and red, arriving home in time to witness our own leaves turning.

As with many of my road trips, I came home to Flagstaff daydreaming of moving away in the future. From time to time, I mull this over as I imagine getting away from the dire politics of my adopted state and the climate disaster that is hitting the Southwest and West (and much of the world, of course). A handful of friends have made that choice over the past few years — leaving northern Arizona behind for new destinations and, perhaps, destinies.

But after I got together with dear friends, and enjoyed witnessing those special late-autumn celebrations, moving seemed the wrong choice for me. Plus, I so appreciate my Flagstaff neighbors. I learned of the near disaster of my flooding water heater when I was out of town. The disaster that was, in fact, foiled by Lupe and Loretta, my very same neighbors of the Día de Muertos, who had to remove the closet door by its hinges, and then shut off my water at the curb. My neighbor Mandy sopped up the water with “every towel in your house,” then washed, dried, and folded them, the neat stack standing tall when I got home.

So I ponder: How could all this be replaced? There are many locations where I would like to live, and several people far away who I long to spend more time with, while we can. Perhaps that calls for conscious living, and not necessarily my splitting from this town after three-plus decades. Still, ask me after this Tuesday’s all-important midterm election, the icy cold of winter, and next summer’s fires and floods.

Meanwhile, please vote early or on Election Day, Nov. 8. Let’s be civically engaged to keep us on the road to something good, something better, something as vibrant as marigolds and as sweet as a sugar skull.