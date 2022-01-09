The little corner store that could: Butler Mobil thrives amidst challenges

For a brief moment it looked like the Butler Mobil might not open its doors. Just a year it was named a Best of Flag winner.

Michelle Gregory’s mother suffered a life-altering heart attack just two months after Michelle and her husband, Curtis Gregory, completely remodeled and opened the Mobil gas station on Butler Avenue. It was their first-ever store

For the next three months, Michelle – who left her job of 21 years at a vitamin company in Phoenix to join Curtis in Flagstaff – would finish doing the books for the gas station in the morning then drive down to Phoenix to be with her mom. Her mother, among many things, lost the ability to speak and had been moved to a care facility. Michelle spent each day with her mother, simply holding her hand and being by her side, before making the long drive back up the mountain each evening.

She repeated this daily ritual for three months. Her mother died on April 8, 2021.

And, yet, the Mobil on Butler continued to open for customers. Situated kitty-corner to the Little America Hotel, the Mobil is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Local businesses like The Pie Guy, Canyon Coolers (sporting the designs of Hopi artist Duane Koyawena), Mother Road Brewing Co. and many more are represented in the gas station so clean you can practically see it glisten from the I-40.

Then, on May 25, Curtis had a stroke. He spent the night in the hospital. The couple say things could have turned out much differently had they not made it there.

Though still grieving, everything seemed to be looking up for the Gregory’s as their daughter, Nicki, prepared to give birth to their first grandchild. The C-section was scheduled for June 18 in Phoenix. But a call came from their son Cory, a paramedic and firefighter for the Phoenix Fire Department, the night before they were set to leave: He was hospitalized after sustaining third- and fourth-degree burns in an apartment fire.

It was June 17. Nicki gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Brielle, the next day.

The couple’s hearts remain steadily with their family – both biological and business – as they assembled a team of employees to help run the store.

But the Butler Mobil is not your average gas station. Decals depicting Sedona’s red rocks, Ponderosa pines and the Grand Canyon cover the walls above the beverage coolers. Holiday decorations that Michelle curates for every season, Flagstaff souvenirs, 20% off all wines on Wednesdays and a bathroom that stays immaculate (a priority for Michelle) separate it from others.

“We want to be as much a mom-and-pop store as we can,” Michelle said.

They also sell Curtis' mother's toffee, a recipe that has been in the family for nearly 100 years.

Through the Mobil, Curtis and Michelle also sponsor the Coconino High School Football team as an homage in part to daughter Nicki’s job as a cheerleading coach and high school math teacher in Phoenix. They also sponsor the Mormon Lake Fire Department.

“We try and take care of all our roots,” Curtis said. “The locals take care of us so we try and take care of them.”

For the Gregory’s, it’s safe to say the good and bad have gone hand-in-hand during their first year of business, yet they remain marvelously optimistic.

Curtis’ recent thyroid cancer diagnosis presents yet another hurdle, but they look at with it grit. It’s one they firmly plan to overcome.

