The Legacy of Wildfire and Post-Wildfire Flooding from the Schultz Fire to the Museum Fire

Summer 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of the Schultz Fire that charred more than 15,000 acres and caused devastating post-wildfire flooding in downstream neighborhoods that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl. Years of seasonal monsoon flooding followed and, despite the installation of more than $30 million in long-term flood mitigation, the threat of flooding will exist for years to come.

Although these were very challenging years for Schultz Flood area residents and the Coconino County Flood Control District (FCD), out of this disaster came an enhanced, science-based understanding of the effects of post-wildfire flooding and the importance of monitoring, emergency response, mitigation, community involvement and ongoing communication with County residents. This legacy is now being applied to the Museum Fire Flood area.

The possibility of flash flooding during monsoon season is a fact of life in our County. With monsoon season upon us, the FCD and City of Flagstaff would like to remind everyone about the importance of preparing for flooding events. Whether or not they are caused by wildfire, monsoon floods can occur with little or no warning, and, as the season progresses, can increase in severity after even moderate rainfall due to already saturated ground. Coconino County is committed to reducing the threats through forest restoration and flood mitigation, and strongly encourages residents to be prepared in advance of an emergency.

