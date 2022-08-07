The Guidance Center: Improving Community Outcomes

In our northern Arizona communities, 2022 has had its share of crises. For the first time in our region’s history, fast-moving wildfires burned more than 100 structures, including homes. Rainfall on the burn scars continues to bring rocks, mud, flooding, and other debris into our neighborhoods. All this comes after more than two years of adjusting to life during a pandemic, and the anxiety and adversity that have accompanied COVID-19.

At The Guidance Center, meeting the needs of community members in crisis is a part of what we do every day.

While many people are surprised to learn we have a 16-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital on our Flagstaff campus, many neighbors have found these services to be a critical first stop on a path to recovery.

Our facilities at 2187 N. Vickey Street in Flagstaff, and surrounding campus, have been recently updated. These upgrades allow us to offer even more services to the community including telemedicine, integrated care and expanded outpatient services.

Along with our inpatient and outpatient mental health services, our children’s and family programs support many residents. The Guidance Center delivers mental health services in schools, in homes and throughout our community. Individuals and families living with autism spectrum disorders are welcomed to participate in our Applied Behavior Analysis services, including counseling and caregiver support.

Another meaningful part of our mission is assisting individuals living with substance use disorders. Through our residential and outpatient programs, and with our expanding team of experts, we support people along their paths to mental and physical wellness.

This spring, when Coconino County set up an Assistance Center for people impacted by wildfires, our campus proved to be an ideal location. As a community partner focused on addressing and responding to neighbors experiencing crises, we at The Guidance Center were grateful for the opportunity to assist residents who sought crisis services or emergency supplies.

The Guidance Center is available as a resource for anyone who needs us. Our passion to be of service to our community has guided us for the past 53 years and will continue to be our focus for decades to come.