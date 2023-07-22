Fortunately for many people, emergencies may be the exception rather than a common occurrence.

But for those of us at The Guidance Center, we address crises and emergencies every day. With the focus on mental health and wellbeing, our message, “We are here when you need us,” is as true as it gets.

One in five Americans live with a diagnosable mental illness; The Guidance Center offers treatment and support through a variety of mental health services. We believe that improving the health of Northern Arizona residents benefits the entire region.

When a friend or loved one living with serious mental illness needs additional support, they can stay at our residential treatment center and receive care around the clock, or they may access our 24-hour crisis care, stabilization, and observation services as needed. After release from our inpatient psychiatric hospital, The Guidance Center will continue to support member health outcomes with a complete continuum of outpatient services.

Community members experiencing new or changing mental and behavioral health symptoms are always encouraged to participate in an assessment at The Guidance Center and work with our teams to determine which of our services would best suit their needs moving forward.

As a Northern Arizona service provider for 54 years, The Guidance Center evolves each year to meet the needs of our communities. Along with our remodeled 44-bed inpatient care unit, our outpatient services array has expanded to include numerous telemedicine options.

We’re here for families in the region facing mental health-related emergencies. The Children’s Studio at The Guidance Center provides a long list of services for teens, youth, and families. Along with our board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrists, our team includes counselors, therapists, and care managers. Our continuum of services also includes cognitive and applied behavior analysis.

The Children’s Studio offers school-based programs as well as family and children’s programs. At The Guidance Center, families are supported through autism spectrum disorder education, care, therapy, and many other services.

Another valuable part of our mission is assisting individuals with substance abuse disorders. Through our inpatient and outpatient programs, we help people positively change their lives through a shared goal of building resiliency. Our team of experts brings knowledge and compassion to our neighbors and community members, many who continue to live in recovery from drugs and alcohol.

Since the pandemic began more than three years ago, The Guidance Center also has expanded its technology-enhanced services. Mental health support is offered in person and online. We envision a future where technology-enhanced mental health care further strengthens our communities through evidence-based practices.

At the Guidance Center, we feel fortunate to have served the community for 54 years. While most of our focus is on advancing mental health and wellbeing of individuals, we’ve also been there during numerous regional emergencies including last year’s wildfires and subsequent floods. Our dedicated staff members and specialized providers are the ones who make possible our daily momentum.

Mental health emergencies and crises happen every day. And we’re here when you need us.

2187 N. Vickey Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

(928) 527-1899

(888) 681-1899