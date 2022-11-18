The final votes have been counted in Coconino County. When (and how) do results become official?

Wednesday was the deadline for the counting and curing of ballots in Coconino County. But even though final counts are in, there is still some time — and a lengthy canvassing process — before the results become official and certified by the state before the Dec. 5 deadline.

Here’s an explanation of what comes next:

Up until end of day Wednesday, the Coconino County Recorder's Office had been in the process of tabulating and “curing” votes received on or before Election Day.

The curing process is a period of double-checking to verify the validity of votes cast under varying circumstances. For example, if someone cast a provisional ballot on Election Day because they showed up to the poll lacking proper ID, that vote would need to be “cured” before it could be tabulated.

In such a case, state law “gives them five days after the election to come back to the recorder’s office and present ID,” explained Eslir Musta, Coconino County's elections director.

Another scenario addressed in the curing process includes rectification of mismatched signatures on early ballot envelopes. Mostly, the curing process helps sort through conditional and provisional ballots that need extra verification — so long as those votes were “in possession of the election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day,” Musta said.

It’s important to note that not all ballots make it through the curing process. Those that cannot be adequately verified are not tabulated and do not contribute to the final tally of election results.

After the Nov. 16 deadline, those ballots that have been cured and tabulated make up the final unofficial results. These results must then be canvassed by the county board of supervisors during a public meeting before the Nov. 28 deadline.

The canvass involves the elections department presenting to the board of supervisors a collection of precinct-level reports that detail everything from the votes cast and tabulated to the poll worker training and voter outreach conducted leading up to Election Day, to an analysis of the legally required bipartisan hand audits that sample polling machines to make sure they are accurately counting ballots.

Once presented with these reports, the board “canvasses” the results by asking questions of the elections department and addressing any discrepancies or concerns they see in the reports. Satisfying the board in this respect is a large undertaking.

“There’s a whole slew of statistics and reports that are required,” Musta said, “in order for the board to receive that information in a public meeting, canvass and adopt the final results.”

When it comes to this canvassing process, Musta expects Coconino County is in good hands.

“We had a very smooth day,” he said of Election Day. “We've hit the marks on all the internal audits of equipment that came back. We have a good accounting of the election results. I don't see any issues in our county.”

After the county board of supervisors canvasses and adopts the final results, those results are compiled with the results from other Arizona for review by the secretary of state office. There, the process repeats itself.

“They do kind of a similar thing that we do,” Musta said. “Internally checking the totals, the vote counts, different breakdowns of what has been reported, the hand audit that the political parties appoint folks to do — all of it is auditing and double checking and triple checking that everything went as it was supposed to.”

When the secretary of state office has canvassed and verified the final results from all Arizona counties, then these final results are certified and made official by a signature form the sitting governor — Doug Ducey in case of the 2022 midterm election. All this must occur by a Dec. 5 deadline.

In the case of an automatic recount — which state law mandates in races split to a 0.5% margin or lesser — then the recounting of the race in question is performed by the superior court of the county where the margin occurred. If it’s a state race, the recount goes to the Maricopa County Superior Court.

“It's kind of an independent process,” Musta said of court-driven recounts. He added that in the case of a recount, the courts start “from scratch,” even re-certifying the equipment used on Election Day.

Once a recount has been concluded, “the courts are the ones that announce the final results,” Musta said.

At least one state-level race -- the race state attorney general between Kris Mayes and Abraham Hamadeh, where both candidates won 50% of the vote--will qualify for this automatic recount.

But at the level of Coconino County, no margins were slim enough to trigger the recount process.

The Arizona Daily Sun has compiled a handful of final, unofficial results for a few key Coconino County races in the box attached to this story. For results on all races, visit www.coconino.az.gov/elections.