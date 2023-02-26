When planning a wedding, there are a million and one details to ponder over. There are decorations, music and songs to symbolize each moment; the venue, the dress, the suit, hair and makeup and so many little touches that add together to create one big day.

Out of all of these little details, there is one thing that can make a wedding something to really remember. While the loving couple might recall every last moment of their big day – most guests are really excited and will forever remember the food, as long as it's done well. On the hunt for the perfect catering and rehearsal dinner options in Flagstaff? Here are three award-winning spots that can make a wedding day really special.

Say Olive You with Fat Olives

Pizza may not sound like the most traditional choice for a wedding, but the team at Fat Olives likes to push those boundaries. Weddings are very different than they once were expected to be, and many modern couples are striving to create a day that feels uniquely them, meaning pizza might fill the bill.

Travis Dodson, Fat Olive's director of catering said that while pizza might sound like a strange choice for a high-class or even black-tie event, he assures you to think outside the box. Literally.

“Pretty often, a lot of people will think about pizza and think it’s not fancy at all,” Dodson said. “They are thinking it will be a pizza party, and they’re imagining pizza boxes everywhere. Immediately, when we show up, we have that crowd who was doubting it coming up and asking to take pictures with the oven. It starts as soon as we show up and we set up a full back-of-house kitchen and connect with the guests. It’s a higher level of service that we are bringing. It’s not just pizza in boxes, we’re cooking them fresh; we’re throwing the dough in front of them.”

Beyond the unique kind of food, General Manager Kaiti DuPuy said, Fat Olives is unique in its delivery of the food as well. Unlike many other options that prep food ahead, all of their food is made on site. They do this by bringing their 4,000-pound, wood-fire pizza oven out to people’s weddings.

“Fat Olives is one of the few caterers in Arizona that cooks 100% of your food on site with our mobile, wood-fire ovens,” DuPuy said. “With a lot of caterers you’ll find that it is cooked a few hours beforehand and brought to your venue, but with Fat Olives, we’re cooking everything on site. It’s a super interactive event, so you’re able to watch our crew cook and interact with the people who are preparing your food.”

Beyond its catering options, Fat Olives also offers couples a private rehearsal dinner space. In their historical private chef’s room, set apart from the rest of the restaurant, wedding parties can come together to celebrate. This space, which holds up to 25 people, has a lot of character and can be decorated by the couple and their family’s as wanted. DuPuy said this, along with their catering options, is a way that a couple can integrate their own unique spin on their big day.

“I think we’re seeing more and more people step away from baby’s breath and Mason jars, which is great if that’s what you’re wanting, but we’re seeing so many fun and unique themes that people are moving forward with. People are really able to put your personal and unique spin on it, and I think Fat Olives is a great way to do that.”

Fat Olives offers catering and rehearsal dinner options to couples and are currently booking for 2023 and beyond. To learn more about Fat Olives, head over to fatolivesflagstaff.com.

Salsa Brava is Nacho Average Option

If the happy couple would like to incorporate their love of Mexican food or even their cultural background into their big day, Flagstaff’s Salsa Brava has some great options. Between their several catering and rehearsal dinner options, they can definitely help add some spice to your big day.

Salsa Brava is a family-owned restaurant that has been in Flagstaff for 35 years. According to general manager Ashlea Lindemuth, the Salsa Brava team loves working with couples to create the perfect wedding day or rehearsal dinner. Their team works hard to upkeep the highest level of hospitality possible.

“We provide ourselves in quality customer service,” Lindemuth said. “We go above and beyond to ensure that pretty much all of the guest's requests are met or exceeded. We are a family-owned restaurant that has been here in Flagstaff for 35 years, and we also have a lot of catering experience under our belts.”

Salsa Brava has many catering packages available, offering tacos, fajitas, enchiladas and more. Out of everything they offer, catering director Sara Gonzalez said they are proud of the way they have always been able to work with the couple to create a perfect spread for them. Out of all their past clients and 35 years of experience, Gonzalez said they have never failed to create a perfect day.

“If they chose Salsa Brave to do their event, it would not go wrong,” Gonzalez said. “It would be completely, over-the-top satisfied with the level of service we provide. We take huge pride in our service, and we want to cater to that specific client every time. It’s never the same, no matter what the event is. Whatever it may be, we cater to that client so they feel over the top, 100 percent taken care of.”

Along with their catering options, Salsa Brava can host up to 30 guests in their restaurant for a rehearsal dinner. No matter what the couple wants, Gonzalez said their team is happy to help and make it happen. After the COVID pandemic halted everything for a few years, they are excited to jump back into the wedding world.

“We’re really excited to be back in the catering business after a couple of down seasons with COVID and everything,” Gonzalez said. “We’re back in business, and we’re ready to go.”

Salsa Brava offers catering and rehearsal dinner options to couples and are currently booking for 2023 and beyond. To learn more about Salsa Brava, head over to salsabravaflagstaff.com.

Go Classic and Classy with Josephine’s

Classic does not equal boring, and that rings especially true for Josephine’s Modern American Bistro. Chef and owner Tony Cosentino and the Josephine’s team have offered classy, classic fare since 2002.

While they don’t offer catering options for weddings, Josephine's is the best rehearsal dinner spot for couples with a large guest count. Many restaurants in Flagstaff can only hold around 25 to 30 guests, but Josephine’s is equipped for even more. With their large outdoor patio, couples can have a rehearsal dinner in style, Chef and owner Tony Cosentino said.

“We do quite a few rehearsal dinners,” Cosentino said. “I think we’re a pretty good spot for it. We have a homey feel. We have a large patio, and we’re capable of doing some of the larger parties. It’s our niche to do larger family get-together parties.”

Josephine’s is a highly regarded and well-known Flagstaff restaurant, for Cosentino, this means he interacts with customers on the daily. He said the sweetest moments of his job are being a part of a customer’s big day.

“We get people coming in to propose at the restaurant or coming in for their anniversary,” Cosentino said. “It’s a part of the business that makes you feel good to have people come in and say that they just got proposed to over at a table. It’s a feel-good part to hear these stories. For us working here, it feels good that you’re there for that time of their lives and that you are a part of that big moment.”

Josephine’s Modern American Bistro offers rehearsal dinner options to couples and are currently booking for 2023 and beyond. To learn more about Josephine’s, head over to josephinesrestaurant.com.