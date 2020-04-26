The Coconino Small Business Development Center at Coconino Community College helps small businesses during uncertain times

Kay Leum, CCC’s Executive Director of Extended Learning, said that the first information session, after the COVID-19 outbreak became widespread and residents were advised to stay at home, was delivered to the Page business community via Zoom. The SBA had started a dialogue about the disaster loans that are being made available to struggling small businesses through the passage of the CARES Act by the U.S. Congress. The SBDC meetings, which have ranged from a dozen to 40 people from all over the state, are an effort to educate people on the assistance that’s available to them.

“Gina’s just taken the initiative to be certain that she has a way to help as many people as possible,” Leum said. “She cares so much about small business, and the success of those small businesses, that she really has dedicated countless hours.”

And the SBDC is getting the work done with a small staff – Couillard and three other part-time people, Leum added.

Chris Pasterz, Coconino County Economic Development Manager, said that Couillard’s work is making a difference for small-business owners.

“Coconino County SBDC is a leader in addressing the COVID-19 crisis for business owners,” Pasterz said. “It is clear from the multiple “thank you” emails and phone calls, as well as the ongoing requests for more invitations.”