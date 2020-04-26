The Coconino Small Business Development Center at Coconino Community College helps small businesses during uncertain times

The tension, the uncertainty among the viewers, is palpable.
But her voice is measured, calm. She explains the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan. She goes through the Paycheck Protection Program. She walks the viewers through the application process.
And the viewers, owners of small businesses like restaurants, motels and more, are grateful.
Gina Couillard, irector of the Coconino County Small Business Development Center at CCC, mdakes virtual presentations every Monday at 2 p.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m. to small-business owners in the county on what is available to them to weather the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak. As many as 250 small-business owners and managers have attended the weekly sessions.
“As a former small-business owner, I recognize the important role that small businesses make to our economy,” Couillard said. “I also understand the unique challenges and obstacles small businesses face in the competitive marketplace. Our team is committed to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 disaster and position themselves to thrive in the recovery that will follow.”
The Coconino County SBDC at CCC has the mission to provide free, confidential counseling, training, online courses and resources for businesses throughout the northern Arizona region. The SBDC is part of a national network of centers that work with businesses in every industry. The SBDC’s mission aligns with the college’s work in certificate and short-term training programs meant to get county residents into well-paid jobs quickly with the skills they need.
Kay Leum, CCC’s Executive Director of Extended Learning, said that the first information session, after the COVID-19 outbreak became widespread and residents were advised to stay at home, was delivered to the Page business community via Zoom. The SBA had started a dialogue about the disaster loans that are being made available to struggling small businesses through the passage of the CARES Act by the U.S. Congress. The SBDC meetings, which have ranged from a dozen to 40 people from all over the state, are an effort to educate people on the assistance that’s available to them.
“Gina’s just taken the initiative to be certain that she has a way to help as many people as possible,” Leum said. “She cares so much about small business, and the success of those small businesses, that she really has dedicated countless hours.”
And the SBDC is getting the work done with a small staff – Couillard and three other part-time people, Leum added.
Chris Pasterz, Coconino County Economic Development Manager, said that Couillard’s work is making a difference for small-business owners.
“Coconino County SBDC is a leader in addressing the COVID-19 crisis for business owners,” Pasterz said. “It is clear from the multiple “thank you” emails and phone calls, as well as the ongoing requests for more invitations.”
One business owner wrote, “I really appreciated the way you walked us through the whole process, step by step, and then took your time to answer each and every question … You were so encouraging in a time of uncertainty. I truly meant it when I said you feel like a lighthouse in the storm for us right now.”
Another business owner wrote, “You have taken the fear out of this process for me. I couldn’t have done this without you.”
During the most recent session, Couillard reminded everybody that the SBA is staffing up to handle the unprecedented amount of assistance being requested. The process will take time, and patience and perseverance are needed.
As the meeting came to a close and after answering a few lingering questions, Couillard told the viewers, “I know how it feels to be in your shoes, and you don’t have to walk this walk alone.”
