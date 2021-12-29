The boys are back in town

It was a strange time, this last year. Aren’t we all tired of hearing the word unprecedented? Make a word cloud for 2021 and the adjective will likely appear larger than life, all other words cowering in its might.

But that’s precisely what it was — absolutely unprecedented. A global pandemic swept, and continues to do so, through communities around the globe. Flagstaff is no exception. First and foremost we must not forget the lives it altered and the loved ones lost. We mourn them still.

The arts were gutted here and everywhere, too. As an arts publication symbiotic with live events, Flag Live! too, suffered. Positions were slashed as revenue dipped to dangerous lows. One of those was mine. I had my dream job as a staff writer for the publication I plucked from newsstands since I was a little kid. Growing up in Flagstaff meant thumbing through the comics section or laughing your way through Kelly Poe Wilson’s “The Mother Load.”

Then, in the blink of an eye, it was gone. I was just one of those impacted at Flag Live! and, of course, one of the millions across the country.

Thanks to a friend I was able to find a job waiting tables. I spent a year working at Red Curry Vegan Kitchen. There a fierce boss and cook taught me what felt like an eternity-worth of life lessons. I also spent several weeks as a volunteer for the United States Geological Survey’s Grand Canyon Research and Monitoring Center, where long river trips surveying juvenile Humpback Chub and another incredible group of people buoyed me.

I have been lucky to connect with the place I am living in different ways than I ever saw coming.

When my time at Flag Live! was initially cut short, I felt like that connection had been severed. It felt like all those interviews with the fascinating people that make up our community were cut off too soon. But I simply connected deeper and in new ways through kind customers and busy nights buzzing between tables, through the magnificent landscape of the Grand Canyon and the powerful current of the Colorado River.

I am so grateful to be able to connect with Flagstaff through Flag Live! once more, with a whole lot more experience and an extra dose of gratitude added to the mix. I look forward to hearing from our readers and seeing this small square block of newspaper print reappear on coffee shop shelves and newsstands. Most of all I cannot wait to learn from you, all those who keep the arts alive and thriving in this small mountain town.

Wanna chat? You can reach me at sconrad@azdailysun.com, (928) 556-2262 or on social media. Twitter: @sveacomrade, Facebook: Svea Conrad

P.S. There is no doubt Flagstaff publications have fallen short in the past and left out important narratives, especially the voices of People of Color. It is with this knowledge that I also hope to move forward as we carve out the future for Flag Live! together.

