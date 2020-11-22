The Bipolar Bear: A work of art

After finishing graduate school, Hill attended martial arts classes in a Santa Fe dojo, where he met his wife Mo Russell. He jokingly confessed, “I had a chance with her because none of the other guys had jobs. She kinda liked that I did.” The two were married in 1982 and later welcomed sons Jesse and Josh into the world. Mo’s undying support for his artistry has been essential to Hill’s success. From helping to haul equipment to craft shows to supporting him through the waves of mental illness, Mo said she feels that while “making art is messy, it’s important to honor the artist, even the manic one.”

During the early years of family life, Hill worked in engineering but always made time to give back to his community. As an International Literacy Volunteer, he tutored Saudi Arabian youth and served on a governor-appointed board advocating for mentally ill people in treatment, demonstrating a passion for understanding the human condition and helping others get through life. Having been through the wringer himself, it would seem part of how he heals is by helping pave the path for others to walk instead of getting lost. After moving to Arizona for work, the Hill family landed in Flagstaff where Greg and Mo still reside today.