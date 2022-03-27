The benefits of naturopathic medicine: Aspen Integrative Medical Center treats the whole person

Naturopathic medicine is a unique system of medicine that seeks the root cause of illness, takes the whole person into consideration and preferentially uses natural therapeutics to promote healing. In fact, naturopathic medicine is recognized as one of the original systems of medicine that offers safe, effective, patient-centered care. As patients demand high quality, individualized care naturopathic medicine is poised to shine.

Naturopathic physicians are well trained, attending a four-year medical school and passing rigorous board exams before they can be licensed. Naturopathic physicians are qualified to handle a variety of conditions safely and effectively, they will treat you as a whole person, they will not see you as just your illness, they will seek the root cause of illness and they will be a partner in your medical care.

What can naturopathic physicians address through their practice?

General wellness care

Chronic pain

Cancer care

Autoimmune disease

Chronic illnesses

Gastrointestinal issues

Cardiovascular health

Hormone balance

Blood sugar regulation

Acute illness

And many other conditions

Naturopathic physicians are also able to tap into a wide variety of treatments from both the natural and conventional medical world. Naturopathic physicians may use one or more of the following healing modalities to help their patients heal:

Patient education

Diet and nutritional therapies

Herbal medicine

Nutritional supplements

IV therapy

Homeopathic medicine

Acupuncture

Prolotherapy and platelet rich plasma therapy

Medications when appropriate

And more!

About Aspen Integrative Medical Center

Aspen Integrative Medical Center (AIM) was founded in 2007 by co-owners Amber Belt and Daniel Rubin. Dr. Belt and Dr. Rubin are both naturopathic physicians with over three decades of combined experience. Their goal when founding AIM was to bring superior quality, cutting edge naturopathic medicine to Northern Arizona. Aspen Integrative Medical Center is located in downtown Flagstaff and continually strives to provide the best naturopathic medical care in Northern Arizona.

Amber Belt, ND is the Medical Director at AIM. Her practice is diverse, encompassing general wellness, GI conditions, chronic illness and more. However, Dr. Belt’s experience shines when it comes to the treatment of pain. She utilizes prolotherapy and platelet rich plasma therapy (PRP) as tools to address musculoskeletal pain caused by damaged joints ligaments, and tendons. Prolotherapy and PRP are regenerative injections that help the body heal, resulting in less pain and improved function. Dr. Belt is one of the most experienced physicians with prolotherapy and platelet rich plasma therapy in Northern Arizona, utilizing regenerative injections to help her patients for 15 years.

Daniel Rubin, ND, FABNO is a pioneer in the field of naturopathic oncology and is one of the most experienced naturopathic oncologists in the country. He is the founding president of the Oncology Association of Naturopathic Physicians and played a large part in the creation of the American Board of Naturopathic Oncology. Dr. Rubin is an expert at the integration of conventional medicine and naturopathic medicine for people with cancer. He serves both the adult and pediatric populations. Dr. Rubin provides excellent care for people who are at any stage of cancer, including those who are seeking prevention of recurrence, undergoing conventional treatment, or looking to improve quality of life.

Aspen Integrative Medical Center also has a caring, efficient and highly-qualified staff to ensure that top quality naturopathic care is delivered to their patients. AIM’s front office staff, medical assistant and nurses make sure that patient care is delivered at a consistently high level.

If you’re looking for excellent naturopathic medical care from experienced physicians who utilize the best of both natural and conventional medicine, consider Aspen Integrative Medical Center for your healthcare needs.

If you would like to learn more about Aspen Integrative Medical Center, please visit https://aspenmedcenter.com or call (928)213-5828. You can also follow us on Instagram @aspenintegrative or Facebook at Aspen Integrative Medical Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0