The anatomy of good health:

Chan refrains from focusing on weight loss in her practice. This is because the body is physiologically meant to survive, not lose weight. Rather, she helps her clients evaluate the role food plays in their lives along with nutritional counseling and meal preparation. Evolve Flagstaff also focuses on physical therapy and training.

Instead, Chan helps her clients embrace their body and learn fuel themselves to live life to the fullest.

"So much of our body shape and size is based on genetics, our economic situation, history — so many different things that are completely out of our control that we may or may not be able to change our weight," Chan said. "Given the ideal environment of having access to food, to move or exercise and sleep enough will set you up in the genetic pool where you can actually let your genes express themselves.”

However, that doesn't many people can't improve their nutritional intake.

According to Chan, many northern Arizonan diets don't get enough dietary fiber from not eating enough fruits and vegetables. This is even more common recently due to a surge in popuarlity in low-carb and keto diets. However, carbs are critical as they provide a good portion of fiber, nutrients and fuel for the body.