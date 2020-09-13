Thank you to our Flagstaff Festival of Science 2020 sponsors – you are all superheroes!

Supernova Friends ($5,000 and above) [USE LOGOS - prefix ‘Super’]
Alfred P. Sloan Foundation
Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff
BBB
City of Flagstaff
Flagstaff Arts Council
Northern Arizona University
Peaks Audio
PDR Digital Media
W. L. Gore & Associates
Galactic Friends ($2,500 and above) [USE LOGOS - prefix ‘Galactic’. Unless noted]
Charlot M. Root [no logo – use name]
Coconino County [vert and horiz logos – choose best for layout]
GeoFamily Foundation
Molly and Joseph Herman Foundation [no logo – use name]
Nordstrom & Associates, CPAs
Northern Arizona Association of Realtors
UniSourceEnergy Services
Suddenlink
Stellar Friends ($1,000 and above) [USE LOGOS – prefix ‘Stellar’. Unless noted.]
APS
Arizona Daily Sun
Coconino Center for the Arts
Coconino Community College [vert and horiz logo – choose best fit]
Echo Productions
KNAU/NPR
Robert and Sheila Edgar [no logo – use name]
Maury Herman and Karen Kinne-Herman [no logo – use name]
McClanahan Family Fund [no logo – use name]
Nestle Purina
Planetary Friends ($500 and above)
Arizona Snowbowl
Flagstaff Unified School District
KAFF Radio (Great Circle Media)
Intel Benevity Fund
Joy Cone
The Jim St. Leger Family
Yavapai Broadcasting
Cometary Friends ($250 and above)
David and Janet Gillette
Brandon and Mackenzie Lurie
Greg and Alicia Vaughan
Joe Wagner
Cosmic Friends (Under $250)
Dolores and Charles Biggerstaff
Ben Behunin
Kerry Bennett
Joelle Clark
Megan Coons
Mark Cox
Josh Farella
Todd Gonzales
Brian and Kim Klimowski
Lisa Leap
Casandra Roberts
Sherry Shaffer
Sarah Smallwood
Jim and Linda Snook
Sharon Tewksbury-Bloom
Virginia Watahomigie
Aaron Weintraub
