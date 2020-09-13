 Skip to main content
Thank you to our Flagstaff Festival of Science 2020 sponsors – you are all superheroes!
Supernova Friends ($5,000 and above)  [USE LOGOS - prefix ‘Super’]

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff

BBB  

City of Flagstaff

Flagstaff Arts Council

Northern Arizona University

Peaks Audio

PDR Digital Media

W. L. Gore & Associates

Galactic Friends ($2,500 and above) [USE LOGOS - prefix ‘Galactic’.  Unless noted]

Charlot M. Root                                [no logo – use name]

Coconino County                     [vert and horiz logos – choose best for layout]

GeoFamily Foundation

Molly and Joseph Herman Foundation [no logo – use name]

Nordstrom & Associates, CPAs

Northern Arizona Association of Realtors

UniSourceEnergy Services

Suddenlink

Stellar Friends ($1,000 and above) [USE LOGOS – prefix ‘Stellar’. Unless noted.]

APS

Arizona Daily Sun

Coconino Center for the Arts

Coconino Community College          [vert and horiz logo – choose best fit]

Echo Productions

KNAU/NPR

Robert and Sheila Edgar                            [no logo – use name]

Maury Herman and Karen Kinne-Herman [no logo – use name]

McClanahan Family Fund                          [no logo – use name]

Nestle Purina

Planetary Friends ($500 and above) 

Arizona Snowbowl

Flagstaff Unified School District

KAFF Radio (Great Circle Media)

Intel Benevity Fund

Joy Cone

The Jim St. Leger Family

Yavapai Broadcasting

Cometary Friends ($250 and above)

David and Janet Gillette

Brandon and Mackenzie Lurie

Greg and Alicia Vaughan

Joe Wagner

Cosmic Friends (Under $250)

Dolores and Charles Biggerstaff

Ben Behunin

Kerry Bennett

Joelle Clark

Megan Coons

Mark Cox

Josh Farella

Todd Gonzales

Brian and Kim Klimowski

Lisa Leap

Casandra Roberts

Sherry Shaffer

Sarah Smallwood

Jim and Linda Snook

Sharon Tewksbury-Bloom

Virginia Watahomigie

Aaron Weintraub

