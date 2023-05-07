Justin Anderson: Verde Valley Medical Center

"Justin is a Charge nurse in our Operating Room. He helps to lead the teams to ensure our patients have a safe and excellent experience. He is compassionate about his community and the services that are available. He supports the team with recognitions and encourages this teamwork. Thank you for all you do!!"

Emilie Bowers: Northern Arizona Healthcare

"Deciding who to nominate for Nurse of Year is a super easy decision for me. Emily Bowers, NP is not only passionate, knowledgeable and caring, she truly makes a difference in the lives of her patients every day! Emily is a pillar in her department and her superb follow-up with her patients cannot be matched by many!"

Shandean Brown: Native Americans for Community Action

"Shandean came from caring for acutely ill Covid 19 patients to the opposite end of the spectrum to preventative measures. She works daily to keep staff and the public up to date on the most current prevention and care guidelines. Recently she helped safely implement a making desecration protocol. She transitioned from the Covid 19 RN to Clinical RN where she now serves all patient populations in primary care."

Collen Larrabe Copeland: NAH Cancer Center

"Outstanding oncology nurse who takes excellent care of patients, and coordinates our clinic nursing education programs, in a quiet unassuming way."

Misty Harrison: Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona

"She is a very hard working. Helps all the patients with their needs from eating to dressing. She's a team player and never refuses to help, even though patients are not ok on her list, she'll help without hesitation. She has a heart of gold, she's caring, respectful and definitely loves her job."

Sara Hiltz: Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona

"I am pleased to nominate Sarah Hiltz, an exceptional nurse from Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona. She is compassionate about her patients, and is devoted to do her best every day. She is an outstanding example of our Guiding Principle- We are first and foremost passionate patient caregivers and team members, connected at the core by the treatment needs of our patients."

Kristie Riebe: NAH Cancer Center

"Kristie has been an amazing asset to the Flagstaff and surrounding communities as she assists in navigating breast cancer patients throughout the continuum of their care. She delivers personalized, high-quality care to each and every patient she encounters. She goes above and beyond by making patients feel special. She and her son have started making beaded jewelry to gift cancer patients that are undergoing treatment to feel a little more beautiful. Demonstrating her thoughtfulness to the community."

Sondi Serna: Northern Arizona Healthcare

"I would like to nominate Sondi she is an amazing NICU nurse & House Supervisor for our local hospital. She has outstanding hands-on care when working with the tiniest patient. But Sondi does not just stop there, she always going out her way to make sure her patient's family have everything they need, well their little ones here for days, weeks and months! She is amazing co-worker and always making sure her peer have had their lunch break, staying hydrated and most importantly their feeling support and she's an advocate for mental health awareness, she always the nurse, co-worker, house supervisor and friend that so many of us staff members have grown to love and trust to handle any situation thrown at her. If you know Sondi, she literally leaves a little glitter and sunshine were every she goes."

Lily Tiers: Flagstaff Medical Center

"Lily is exactly the type of nurse that our healthcare community needs. She is empathetic, forward thinking and compassionate about the care she provides. Lily is a constant ray of sunshine and lifts up those around her each and every shift she works. She always advocates for what's best for her patients and stands her ground until she feels her patients get exactly what they're needing. It is an honor to work beside you Lily, your patients and co-workers are so grateful you've chosen this career path!"