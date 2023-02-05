When Terry Madeksza decided she was ready to move to a location with four seasons she accepted the position of Executive Director with FDBA in 2015.The impact Terry has made in our downtown has been nothing short of tremendous. She led the FDBA from a volunteer-based program to a professionally managed organization, supporting downtown's 180 small businesses.

Terry earned her BS in Law and Society through The American University, Washington, D.C. and came to Flagstaff with nearly 20 years of experience developing, managing, and leading Downtowns. The three primary focuses of Terry's life are supporting her son, her daughter and our downtown businesses. Her contributions to the community are a direct reflection of these priorities.

Terry is highly engaged with local civic leaders and a knowledgeable resource for them on industry insights and strategies. Her work ensures the continued success of small, locally owned businesses (many women owned) and that Flagstaff continues to be a vibrant community. She has shared her expertise with the next generation of leaders as a speaker on a variety of panels, including Flagstaff Leadership Program, International Downtown Association Regional & Annual Conferences, and Flagstaff Women's Leadership Network.

Given the budget of many Downtown Business Improvement Districts, it’s common for staff to have less experience. Terry embraced this challenge as an opportunity to educate, encourage, mentor, and mold these individuals into confident, successful professionals who thrive in their careers, all while helping them develop their overall skill sets. There are numerous women who worked for her attesting to how Terry had a positive impact on their lives and their careers. As one woman so eloquently put it, "Some people you simply meet over the course of your life, other people change the course of your life…Terry Madeksza is one of the latter.”