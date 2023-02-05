As an Account Executive at Angel’s Care Home Health, Tasha Vigil is able to practice her strong desire of helping those in need of quality healthcare. Tasha goes above and beyond her title of Account Executive to fight for services that may otherwise be denied by an insurance carriers’ limitations. Tasha is also a Real Estate Agent with HomeSmart.

Prior to Angel’s Care Home Health, Tasha worked as a Community Outreach Director for the Bluffs of Flagstaff, a Senior Living Community, where she spent her time promoting the new Senior Living Community.

As Co-Chair for Northern Arizona Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance (NAZADA), Tasha has organized events throughout the community, such as the Cherish the Moments’ walk last year at Buffalo Park, to raise funds and awareness of Alzheimer’s and Dementia. She is also helping build a connection with the Native American population by educating them on the support and services available in and around Flagstaff.

For the last two years, Tasha has been a strong Advocate for the Adopt a Grandparent Program, working alongside Maggie’s Hospice. She helped to provide over 300 elderly people with simple gifts that brought joy to their lives for Christmas.

With the determination and positive energy that Tasha brings to the Flagstaff community she is an outstanding example of a Mentor for young women to follow.