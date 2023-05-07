"Tara Ramsey was an absolute angel when my husband ended up in the ED. She listened to him and honored the fact that he knows his body and his health history. She was attentive in getting the care he needed as well as an advocate. She was teaching an RN student, and it was wonderful to see that her attitude and fabulous nurse skills passed onto the next generation of nurses. I think ALL Emergency Department workers are angels, but Tara really stood out as someone who should be recognized as the Nurse of the Year!"

What makes you passionate about your work?

Every day brings something different for me. I get to see patients when they have concerns about their diagnosis and talk to their family members who are concerned for their loved ones. I have the ability to empower them with knowledge and understanding. When the patient and family understand, it brings them peace. I listen to patients’ fears and help them through the hard times. I get inspired by my patient’s strength and courage. I also love nursing for the sake of having to use critical thinking skills for 13 hours straight. Nurses are at the patient’s bedside the most, and our knowledge and critical thinking skills are important when working hand-in-hand with the physicians in the continuation of the patient’s health.

What is an accomplishment you are proud of?

I can’t define one moment in my career that I’m most proud of, there are many small and big moments that make me proud. It can span from catching an issue with one of my patients before it gets detrimental to a patient recognizing me outside of work and having a conversation with me and introducing me to their family.

What is the most important thing you have learned so far?

When it comes to nursing, there are so many things to learn. I have learned to always trust your gut, which may sound so cliché, but your gut is never wrong. I have also learned to never be scared to ask questions and to never assume anything. It’s okay to not know something, it’s okay to have to do some of your own research to figure it out. Always make sure your patient knows they are your priority and that you always have time for them. When it comes to kids, always listen to the parents, they know their child. Always use your eyes and be observant; as a nurse, you can figure out a lot about a patient by being observant.