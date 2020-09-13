Tapping into the Superpowers of Science

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Let’s get one thing straight. Christa Sadler is not that woman in the room in the suit and heels with perfectly manicured nails. “Just don’t make me wear make-up,” she pleads upon accepting the request to lead the 2020 Flagstaff Festival of Science in the W. L. Gore & Associate’s Keynote Presentation.

Sadler is most at home outdoors and happiest running rivers, guiding kayaking excursions, digging in the desert and hiking in the mountains. In her garage, she stores suitcases of fossils and buckets of rocks. These are her treasures. This earth scientist’s resume includes archaeology, geology and paleontology research projects around the world. She has searched for dinosaurs in Montana, fought off dust storms and overly curious camels in the Gobi Desert of Mongolia and steered clear of annoyed marine iguanas in the Galapagos Islands.

For as long as she can remember, Sadler has been playing in the dirt and investigating the world around her. Through her education business, This Earth, she brings students into her world of adventure and exploration. She offers interactive classroom presentations, field trips and lab exercises, and most of all, facilitates discovery.