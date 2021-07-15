Tamu
Flooding in Flagstaff Tuesday closes roads, clogs storm drains and leaves neighborhoods a 'muddy mess'
After two years of preparation, flooding off the Museum Fire burn scar flooded some homes, closed streets and tested infrastructure Tuesday af…
8:45 p.m. update: The following email was sent to Museum Flood Area residents Tuesday evening and put out as a press release: Coconino County …
Story updated at 3:30 p.m.: Additional information added on flooding conditions.
After two dry years, monsoon season is here. That was the message from the national weather service station in Bellemont Monday as meteorologists predict rain throughout the week.
ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. — Neal Brown dismantled, relocated and reassembled one of his marinas at Elephant Butte Lake State Park. Dropping reservo…
Through the Rebound Project, the Arizona Public Service and the Phoenix Suns teamed up to renovate the Sunnyside park’s basketball courts with new concrete and fresh paint. The project also brings Flagstaff’s first dedicated pickleball courts to the public.
One person died following a hit-and-run collision at an intersection near the Flagstaff Mall on Friday evening.
Although it's still summer, the start of school isn’t far off and schools are preparing for their return. On Thursday, Northern Arizona Univer…
For the 2nd straight day, post-fire flooding threatens homes, overwhelms storm drains and frustrates Flagstaff residents
For the second day in a row, streets in the Spruce Wash watershed experienced significant flooding off of the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar.
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday signed legislation banning state or local governments from requiring training in “critical race th…