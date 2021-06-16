Take the pledge and shop local

Make the most of Flagstaff’s local lifestyle with a pledge to encourage, celebrate and support Flagstaff with the on-going community movement, Flagstaff Local. In this mountain town, your actions matter by choosing to shop, volunteer, be eco-friendly, donate, support education, mentor and vote.
Flagstaff residents accomplish great things every single day. Encourage friends, family, and neighbors to take the pledge by signing up at flagstafflocal.com. It’s simple!
- Log-in to flagstafflocal.com
- Enter information: first and last names, email address, password
- Hit return. Process completed!
After you take the pledge. Share all your good doings on your social platforms and tag ours at Twitter: @flagstafflocal, Instagram: @flaglocal, Facebook: Flagstaff Local, Hashtags: #MyactionsMatter, #FlagstaffLocal.
- Be eco-friendly: Think global and act local when you discover Flagstaff’s wild places, tackle trail trash, leave no trace and please be fire aware. As seasonal temperatures rise, and hot and dry conditions increase in the northern regions of the state, your help is essential with fire prevention. Follow local campfire safety and fire restrictions. When in doubt:
- State and federal lands information: wildlandfire.az.gov
- County information: coconinonationalforest.us
- City information: flagstaff.az.gov
We know you care, so please remember to be fire aware and do your part to stay educated and spread the word. Visit the Flagstaff Visitor Center (1 E. Rt. 66) for an official Flagstaff Visitor Guide, a free “stow and go” litter bag to tackle trail trash and “I’m Fire Aware, how about you?” free sticker. Learn more at discoverflagstaff.com.
- Shop Flagstaff: Learn about local businesses and get to know the community members that work there, use local services, bank locally and support restaurants and breweries. Did you know Mother Road Brewery partners with Arizona Game and Fish to support critical conservation work with a “Conserve and Protect Golden-Ale?” And, have you experienced the Flagstaff Brewery Trail? Try it and taste for yourself why the governor designated this mountain town as Arizona’s Leading Craft Brew City. Pick up brewery trail maps and passports at the Flagstaff Visitor Center or download at Flagstaff Brewery Trail (craftbeerflg.com).
- Support education: Assist and encourage students with learning, read to kids and/or utilize library resources.
- Mentor: Mentoring can have powerful effects on young people fostering growth and development. Consider volunteering as a mentor at Big Brothers Big Sisters or coaching a young athlete with high altitude training. Did you know, world-class athletes come from all over the globe to train in Flagstaff, and that includes Olympians preparing for the XXXII Summer Olympic games in Tokyo July 23-August 8, 2021.
- Vote: Register to vote, educate yourself about the candidates and issues before casting your vote in person or by mail.
- Donate: Little actions add up, just like donations! Consider donating to a non-profit, school or organization of your choice. For example, drop-off items at Goodwill or non-perishable food items at the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Perhaps make a small donation to Pledge for the Wild by texting WILD4FLAG to 44321. Each donation submitted by text-to-donate or through the pledgewild.com website is sent directly to the Flagstaff Trails Initiative.
Choosing to shop Flagstaff has many benefits to residents. For instance, a local purchase generates revenue that helps support parks and recreation, public safety, workforce, and much more. Specifically, purchasing a cup of coffee from a neighborhood coffee house or a vehicle from a Flagstaff dealership, directly results in collected taxes providing for better Flagstaff parks, beautification programs and much more.
By residents engaging and taking part, it is making a difference and connecting to what is loved about Flagstaff and living here, with everyday actions.
“My most rewarding time is reading to young children at our local schools and if you have that opportunity it will change your life forever," Flagstaff Citizen of the Year and volunteer Gene Munger said.
“It’s about the feeling you get when giving back to the community and that actions do matter," City of Flagstaff Economic Vitality Director Heidi Hansen said. "You love Flagstaff. We love Flagstaff. Let’s come together, take the pledge, and most importantly, share our actions, and be the city where people continue to visit, discover, grow and thrive.”
Flagstaff Local – My Actions Matter is brought to you by the City of Flagstaff to highlight the importance of keeping our collective actions local. Take the pledge today and participate in the Flagstaff Local movement at flagstafflocal.com.