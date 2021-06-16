Take the pledge and shop local

Choosing to shop Flagstaff has many benefits to residents. For instance, a local purchase generates revenue that helps support parks and recreation, public safety, workforce, and much more. Specifically, purchasing a cup of coffee from a neighborhood coffee house or a vehicle from a Flagstaff dealership, directly results in collected taxes providing for better Flagstaff parks, beautification programs and much more.

By residents engaging and taking part, it is making a difference and connecting to what is loved about Flagstaff and living here, with everyday actions.

“My most rewarding time is reading to young children at our local schools and if you have that opportunity it will change your life forever," Flagstaff Citizen of the Year and volunteer Gene Munger said.

“It’s about the feeling you get when giving back to the community and that actions do matter," City of Flagstaff Economic Vitality Director Heidi Hansen said. "You love Flagstaff. We love Flagstaff. Let’s come together, take the pledge, and most importantly, share our actions, and be the city where people continue to visit, discover, grow and thrive.”

Flagstaff Local – My Actions Matter is brought to you by the City of Flagstaff to highlight the importance of keeping our collective actions local. Take the pledge today and participate in the Flagstaff Local movement at flagstafflocal.com.

