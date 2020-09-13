Take Home STEM and STEAM Activities for Kids

During this time of isolation and distanced learning, the Flagstaff Festival of Science wants to help educators and families with students learning in at-home environments by facilitating the distribution of activities that have been created by some of our local STEM and STEAM education experts. This year we will be distributing STEAM kits from Tynkertopia and STEM kits from a collaborative NASA education project called PLANETS.
Tynkertopia is Flagstaff’s STEAM Community Center. We offer out-of-school learning opportunities that focus on creativity, inquiry and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) knowledge and skills. Our motto is Think with Your Hands, Learn by Doing! Learn more by visiting our website at https://www.tynkertopia.org.
Free Engineering Design Process Kits
During the Flagstaff Festival of Science, Tynkertopia will distribute 750 free STEAM Kits (designed for K-5th grade students) that focus on the Engineering Design Process. Each kit contains all the materials and directions (in English and Spanish) needed to create four different bridges:
- a folded-paper plank bridge
- a rolled-paper plank bridge
- a straw and paper clip truss bridge, and
- a string and craft stick sway bridge
Watch the video that accompanies the STEAM Kits on the Flagstaff Festival of Science website: https://www.scifest.org.
After building the four bridges in the STEAM Kit, we encourage kids to build a bridge of their own design! Please send photos of your bridges to info@tynkertopia.org. We will post photos all kid-created bridges on our website.
How to Get Your Free STEAM Kits
See the Flagstaff Festival of Science website at https://www.scifest.org for distribution dates and locations.
Free PLANETS STEM Activity Kits
PLANETS (Planetary Learning that Advances the Nexus of Engineering, Technology, and Science) is a NASA-funded project focused on creating engaging STEM activities for 3rd-8th grade students in out-of-school time environments. It is collaboration between the NAU Center for Science Teaching and Learning, the USGS Astrogeology Science Center and the Museum of Science Boston. The content, which is downloadable for free from the website https://planets-stem.org, is focused on topics in planetary science, such as Remote Sensing, Water in Extreme Environments and Space Hazards.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, PLANETS is providing activities that learners can access and complete at home, independently or with limited oversight. There is a space hazards game, a card game about water in the solar system, and a remote sensing investigation where you can build a spectrograph. These kits are freely accessible on the website (https://planets-stem.org/planets-at-home) and will be available for free during the Flagstaff Festival of Science at the times and locations listed below. Please give NASA your feedback on the use of these kits by completing a short evaluation online at the PLANETS website.
In addition to the STEM kits, there is a space on the website where anyone can ask a planetary scientist a question, which they will answer via a short video posted here: https://www.facebook.com/USGSAstrogeology.
How to Get Your Free PLANETS STEM Kits
PLANETS STEM kits will be available at the following locations:
- Flagstaff Downtown Library
- Monday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- East Flagstaff Community Library
- Monday, Sept. 21: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday Sept. 25: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- For more details, please visit https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/CurbsidePickup.pdf
- Note: You do not need a library card to pick up free Flagstaff Festival of Science PLANETS STEM kits.
