Take a walk on the FUTS side: Highlights along the Flagstaff Urban Trail System

It typically takes about 20 minutes to reach the center, reflect for a few minutes and then head back out. The path can be walked as quickly or slowly as is deemed necessary, and visitors shouldn’t feel obligated to complete the journey if they get bored halfway through.

People often leave a variety of trinkets at the center of the labyrinth. If you see something that can fit in your pocket and you feel was meant for you, it was; take it and leave something in return if you’d like. Recent trinkets seen at the center have included keychains, seashells, dolls, jewelry and a note of encouragement for anyone who might be struggling with their mental health.

Getting there: Along the Sinclair Wash Trail/Arizona Trail just off of Lone Tree Road, look for a sign on the west side of the path that reads “Labyrinth” with an arrow pointing toward a trail up a small cliff. The labyrinth can also be accessed from Willow Bend Environmental Education Center. Park at the facility on East Sawmill Road and take a brief stroll through the Multicultural Art and Nature County Park. Several flat paths at the corner of Sawmill and South Lone Tree Road will lead you to the labyrinth. www.flagstafflabyrinth.com.

Sinclair Wash Trail