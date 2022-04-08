Tags
On March 24, the Firecreek Coffee café and venue on Route 66 was closed by Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) due to a health c…
A 34-year-old Salt Lake City woman fell to her death in the Grand Canyon Monday evening.
The Flagstaff Fire Department rescued an injured rock climber who fell 15 feet Sunday, officials said.
The 26-year-old man accused of shooting another man in downtown Flagstaff in March entered a not guilty plea in Coconino County Superior Court…
The AES Corporation has begun ramping up construction of the Chevelon Butte Wind Farm. The project site is located in a remote area approximat…
Flagstaff's own Crystal Magic will be featured on the Travel Channel's "The Dead Files."
Flagstaff will have to elect at least two write-in candidates in order to have a full city council following the 2022 election cycle.
Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't as much research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom as you might think. Experts weigh in on this, as well as other topics:
Research suggests that permanent daylight saving time would save lives as well as energy and prevent crime.
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey refused to say Thursday if transgender people actually exist, twice dodging direct questions on the subject …
