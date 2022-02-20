Swoon-worthy venues

Northern Arizona is not lacking in beautiful natural settings. With expansive forest backdrops, Ponderosa pine trees standing tall and the San Francisco Peaks jutting into the bright blue Arizona skies, there are many perfect spots to get married in the region. This includes Sedona's majestic red rocks as well as the babbling creek that slides through Oak Creek Canyon and crisscrosses the town. With such an abundance of nature also comes a bounty of wedding venues that take full advantage of their surroundings. Start planning your special day by researching some of the many options that dot the high deserts and mountains around us.

FLAGSTAFF

The Arboretum at Flagstaff

4001 S. Woody Mountain Road

Home to more than 750 plant species throughout the property’s greenhouses, gardens, and natural habitats, the Arboretum at Flagstaff offers a spectacularly unobstructed view of the San Francisco Peaks and the pine canopy stretched out before it. www.thearb.org

Arizona Nordic Village

16848 Highway 180

An off-grid getaway north of downtown Flagstaff, Arizona Nordic Village is nestled among ponderosa pine and aspen trees. It’s an ideal destination for couples that prefer a more rustic, back-to-basics wedding experience, without completely roughing it. www.arizonanordicvillage.com

Arizona Snowbowl

9300 N. Snowbowl Road

Snowbowl's Hart Prairie Lodge and Fremont Restaurant and Bar accommodate weddings for all seasons. With a built-in wedding arch, the terrace of the former offers a backdrop of picturesque pines and mountain meadows. At Fremont, adventurous brides and grooms can choose to ski their way down the "aisle" and exchange vows slope-side. www.snowbowl.ski/weddings

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

1175 W. Route 66

With expert coordination and catering, and a choice of seven different event spaces, Flagstaff’s DoubleTree offers couples a fine-tuned experience for their wedding. Tie the knot surrounded by gorgeous views from the outdoor gazebo and host up to 400 guests for a reception in the Grand Ballroom. doubletree3.hilton.com

Forest Highlands Golf Club

2425 William Palmer

Weddings at Forest Highlands combine all the luxury and amenities of a country club with breathtaking views of the San Francisco Peaks. Couples can choose from three stunning ceremony spaces, each with their own unique charm. www.fhgc.com/weddings

Frontiere at Rogers Lake

9485 Forest Service Road 231

Frontiere at Rogers Lake is a memorable place for couples to host their special event with spectacular views of the San Francisco Peaks. Overnight and day options are offered, allowing couples to set up the rustic, outdoor space to suit their needs. The rental season is May 1 through September 30. www.FrontiereAtRogersLake.com

The Gardens at Viola’s

610 S. Route 89A

An expansion of Viola’s Flower Garden nursery, this venue is surrounded by tranquil forest views. The large outdoor patio overlooks the nursery adding views of blooms and greenery depending on the season. www.flagstaffweddingvenue.com

High Country Conference Center

201 W. Butler Ave.

From the most sophisticated to the simplest of weddings, the professional team at High Country Conference Center will cater to any couple’s vision. Indoor and outdoor function spaces allow for versatility, from the 800-capacity ballroom to Northern Arizona University’s historic North Quad directly to the south of the conference center. www.highcountryconferencecenter.com/specialevents

Little America Hotel

2515 E. Butler Ave.

Flagstaff’s most beloved hotel is an excellent option for small or large weddings with a capacity for up to 400 guests. The hotel’s Grand Ballroom at nearly 6,000 square feet is spacious and contemporary, and its large windows provide plenty of outdoor views. flagstaff.littleamerica.com

Mormon Lake Lodge

1991 Mormon Lake Road

The rustic Mormon Lake Lodge, located 30 miles south of Flagstaff, offers beautiful forest views and a choice of two outdoor ceremony locations. www.mormonlakelodge.com

Museum of Northern Arizona

3101 N. Fort Valley Road

Celebrate your love and the wonders of the Colorado Plateau with a wedding hosted at the Museum of Northern Arizona. A variety of venues throughout the campus are available to rent. www.musnaz.org

Serendipity

2640 W. Kiltie Lane

Surrounded by woods in the charming and serene Equestrian Estates, Thornager’s recently became Serendipity and will continue to be a site for weddings and events--a legacy that stretches back more than 30 years--under the new name and ownership. The venue has an outdoor ceremony spot and a warm reception hall with wood floors that invite plenty of dancing. www.thornagers.com/weddings

Weatherford Hotel

23 N. Leroux St.

At the historic Weatherford Hotel in downtown Flagstaff, couples can enjoy a wedding as unique as their love. Venue options within the hotel include the Zane Grey Ballroom, third floor ballroom and balcony, and the Gopher Hole. www.weatherfordhotel.com

SEDONA

Agave of Sedona

1146 W. State Route 89A

Sedona’s premier wedding and event venue, Agave offers couples and their guests breathtaking panoramic red rock views from all outdoor areas. www.agaveofsedona.com

Amara Resort and Spa

100 Amara Lane

Amara resort accommodates weddings large and small, with an attentive planning team weaving every moment from “I do” to “Farewell” into a string of enchanting memories. www.amararesort.com

L’Auberge de Sedona

301 Little Lane

L’Auberge specializes in unforgettable weddings. Whether it’s an elopement or a celebration with 150 close friends, there’s a package available for every couple. www.lauberge.com

Enchantment Resort

525 Boynton Canyon Road

Located in the heart of Boynton Canyon, Enchantment Resort offers a number of picturesque venues in which to host this momentous occasion. www.enchantmentresort.com

CORNVILLE

D.A. Ranch Estate Lodge & Vineyards

1901 Dancing Apache Road

Located among the vineyards and with stunning mountain views, D.A. Ranch offers a unique and memorable setting for a northern Arizona wedding. www.daranch.com

Page Springs Cellars

1500 N. Page Springs Road

While Page Spring Cellars no longer accommodates weddings, the luscious vineyard and event space does offer a proposal package. Pop the questions to your one and only with a private coordinated proposal tour. Want more? Opt for the package that also includes a 2-hour reservation at the Crow's Nest following the tour. www.pagespringscellars.com

The Vineyards Bed & Breakfast

1350 N. Page Springs Road

Lush nature backdrops await couples at The Vineyards Bed & Breakfast. As a bonus, owner Tambrala is available to take the reins and help plan every other aspect of the wedding day to ensure it runs smoothly. www.thevineyardsbandb.com

Camp Verde

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

555 W. Middle Verde Road

On the edge of northern Arizona wine country and just south of Sedona, Cliff Castle Casino is ready to transform its 4,600-square-foot event center into the perfect backdrop for couples looking for a centrally located wedding venue. www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com

