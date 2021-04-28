Swift
As city officials continue to work on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, attention is again on police funding as some citizen groups pus…
Controversy surrounding local police funding drew crowds of protesters and counter-protesters outside of Flagstaff City Hall on Monday evening.
As leaders from across northern Arizona watched, mill workers Johnathan Beecroft and Ryan Begay stood in a cavernous room Friday afternoon, qu…
FLAGSTAFF — One person died and two others were injured in a rafting accident on the Colorado River inside Grand Canyon National Park, authori…
Some residents of the unincorporated area of Valle northwest of Flagstaff are working to change the name of their community.
Humor in hiking guidebooks usually is about as plentiful as water on the Colorado Plateau, which is to say, hard to come by and exceedingly ap…
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Corporation Commission has announced residents in three large area codes in Arizona will have to transition to 10-d…
I have been in this business for quite a long time, and I have seen cycles where real estate values have gone up and then dropped significantl…
PHOENIX (AP) — A contractor hired by Arizona's state Senate to oversee the recount of 2.1 million ballots from November's election in the coun…
Two pandemics plague Flagstaff: COVID-19, and institutional racism. Everyone is keen to confront COVID-19, but pleas for addressing structural…