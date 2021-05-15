Sunface
A woman was arrested after telling police she fatally shot a man near the Woodlands Village Walmart in Flagstaff early Thursday morning.
Highway 89 north of Flagstaff was closed in both directions at milepost 432 Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain a small wildl…
Flagstaff residents flocked to the city hall parking lot last weekend to fill their shopping bags with fresh veggies, honey, home-baked goods …
Thinning and fire make ponderosa forests healthier amid climate change, new Northern Arizona University study shows
There is some good news for the outlook of ponderosa pine trees in the face of a warming climate. That’s according to a new study by researchers with the Ecological Restoration Institute at Northern Arizona University.
When the press is up and running full bore, really humming, when newsprint meets ink in some wondrous alchemic alliance and speeds through rol…
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
The City of Flagstaff will enter Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Reentry Plan on Monday, with the move based on several factors including the number o…
There was no shortage of tips about who killed Pamela Pitts, a rowdy but compassionate 19-year-old whose body was found burned beyond recognit…
The Coconino and Kaibab national forests have issued smoking and campfire restrictions to prevent human-caused wildfires, as weather forecasts…
Sometimes, we take the happy things in our midst for granted. That has been the frequent refrain from new customers to a li’l Flagstaff café o…