Summit Health and Fitness emphasizes benefits to staying active

“If pain inhibits someone from doing treadmill walking, maybe incumbent biking is a better low impact workout for them,” he said. “We can help adjust for their own individual needs. The key for health and what we’re really focused on is getting at least 180 minutes of physical activity per week.”

With reduced capacity following adjustments due to the pandemic, the team at Summit is working harder than ever than ensure community members reach their fitness goals while remaining conscious of distancing and sanitizing.

“We’re really fortunate in the sense that we’ve got 24,000 square feet, so we’re able to distance people more than other clubs,” Schmitz said. “We’ve removed quite a bit of equipment to efficiently and effectively space things out.”

The facility’s open layout also directs one-way foot traffic to help members avoid close contact with each other. Masks are required to be worn by everyone in the building at all times, as is a temperature check before entering. Hand washing and sanitizing stations set up throughout the building encourage everyone to wash their hands before and after using the facilities, and single-use toiletries have been removed from the locker rooms, which are cleaned with a COVID-specific protocol each night.