Summit Health and Fitness emphasizes benefits to staying active

Like many businesses in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Flagstaff, Summit Health and Fitness temporarily closed down while it made adjustments to cleaning and social distancing practices. When its members returned, it was to a number of new rules, but the health facility is dedicated to maintaining a comfortable experience to benefit all aspects of health.
“We’re pretty much doing everything we can to keep people safe, keep people active,” owner Brian Schmitz said. “Everybody talks about the things we can do to defend against the coronavirus but not many people are talking about the health benefits of remaining physically active.”
Whether someone is returning to a workout routine or brand new to exercise classes, Summit is there to guide them through.
“I think the big thing for [people new to exercise] is determining what they’re comfortable with,” Schmitz said. “It doesn’t matter what you do, really as long as you move and that’s the beautiful thing, whatever their body can tolerate.”
As a physical therapist by trade, Schmitz approaches health from multiple perspectives, noting that no work out or diet is one-size-fits-all. He, along with the rest of staff—made up of health, wellness and fitness specialists—makes sure exercise is accessible to everyone.
“If pain inhibits someone from doing treadmill walking, maybe incumbent biking is a better low impact workout for them,” he said. “We can help adjust for their own individual needs. The key for health and what we’re really focused on is getting at least 180 minutes of physical activity per week.”
With reduced capacity following adjustments due to the pandemic, the team at Summit is working harder than ever than ensure community members reach their fitness goals while remaining conscious of distancing and sanitizing.
“We’re really fortunate in the sense that we’ve got 24,000 square feet, so we’re able to distance people more than other clubs,” Schmitz said. “We’ve removed quite a bit of equipment to efficiently and effectively space things out.”
The facility’s open layout also directs one-way foot traffic to help members avoid close contact with each other. Masks are required to be worn by everyone in the building at all times, as is a temperature check before entering. Hand washing and sanitizing stations set up throughout the building encourage everyone to wash their hands before and after using the facilities, and single-use toiletries have been removed from the locker rooms, which are cleaned with a COVID-specific protocol each night.
Another change has been the introduction of online workout classes. Although membership overall has been down throughout the pandemic, Schmitz noted there have been some people who haven’t set foot in the gym since March but have maintained their membership in order to utilize the variety of online Zoom classes being offered.
“They still feel there’s a value to the online classes and for that were very, very appreciative,” he said.
Schmitz credits Summit’s Group Fitness Director Jan Rominger with establishing a successful and accessible rotation of virtual classes for members who are at-risk or uncomfortable with in-person workouts.
“For a lot of people, it’s a new technology and she’s just done a great job of walking them through that,” Schmitz said.
Physical activity has also been proven to improve mental health, boosting the brain’s dopamine, norepinephrine and serotonin levels among other benefits. It's important to maintain activity levels during this time.
“Whether it’s in a gym-based environment or when the weather is nice, [being active] can have profound impacts on mental and physical health,” Schmitz said. “We’re really big believers in the power of physical and emotional health and we think that can be key to helping people get through the pandemic.”
Visit www.thesummitflagstaff.com for more information, or on Facebook @thesummitflagstaff.