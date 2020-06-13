Summer Sanders offers gentle guide to self-care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the allure of the Red Rocks in Sedona and the majesty of the San Francisco Peaks in Flagstaff, northern Arizona has long been a bastion of conscientious living practices and the healing arts. It is from this landscape that were are given plant-based chef, restaurateur and local author Summer Sanders’ latest book, Love Your Body, Feed Your Soul: Self-Care Rituals and Recipes for Your Inner Goodness (Skyhorse Publishing, 2020). Within its pages, readers are treated to the many rituals and recipes, wisdoms and musings that sustained and inspired the author along her own journey of self-love and mindful living.

“These are a collection of ideas and suggestions that were (and are) very helpful for me. As you’ll hear me repeat in this book, pick and choose!” Sanders wrote at the outset of the first section, “On Inner Work.”

Half cookbook, half wellness guide, Love your Body serves as a well-organized compendium of healthful practices. From useful mantras and meditation tips to homemade skin masks and hair treatments, holistic pregnancy and motherhood advice to plant-based recipes, this book is replete with information for readers interested in nutrition, spirituality and where those worlds intersect.