Summer Sanders offers gentle guide to self-care

With the allure of the Red Rocks in Sedona and the majesty of the San Francisco Peaks in Flagstaff, northern Arizona has long been a bastion of conscientious living practices and the healing arts. It is from this landscape that were are given plant-based chef, restaurateur and local author Summer Sanders’ latest book, Love Your Body, Feed Your Soul: Self-Care Rituals and Recipes for Your Inner Goodness (Skyhorse Publishing, 2020). Within its pages, readers are treated to the many rituals and recipes, wisdoms and musings that sustained and inspired the author along her own journey of self-love and mindful living.
“These are a collection of ideas and suggestions that were (and are) very helpful for me. As you’ll hear me repeat in this book, pick and choose!” Sanders wrote at the outset of the first section, “On Inner Work.”
Half cookbook, half wellness guide, Love your Body serves as a well-organized compendium of healthful practices. From useful mantras and meditation tips to homemade skin masks and hair treatments, holistic pregnancy and motherhood advice to plant-based recipes, this book is replete with information for readers interested in nutrition, spirituality and where those worlds intersect.
For this reader in particular, it was in the pages of recipes where the book really began to shine. Starting with tonics, teas and coffees, and moving through beverages, soups, sandwiches and lighter fare before bringing it all home with entrees and decadent desserts, Sanders makes good on her mission to bring some healing to our cultural relationship with food.
Sanders is the author of another cookbook, Raw and Radiant (Skyhorse 2018), and owner of Flagstaff and Sedona’s famed Local Juicery juice bars, so it is no wonder that the nut milk, smoothie, shake and juice sections were particularly inspiring—so much so that whipping up the yam, cardamom and almond smoothie seemed almost like a requirement in the middle of reviewing this book. The end result did not disappoint. From the following section, the macadamia nut ricotta, fresh fig and honey balsamic crostini is next on the sampling menu.
It is also worth mentioning that the food plating and work of photographer Alexa Gray are simply gorgeous. Shots of chickpea flour pancakes topped with cashew butter, microgreens and pickled watermelon radish, and raw blueberry lemon layer cakes are worth framing. A book on nourishing beauty deserved a bounty of voluptuous, glossy photos such as this.
But what makes the nearly 300-page hardcover especially compelling is Sanders’ personal narrative and journey from a young woman struggling with disordered eating, low self-esteem, alcoholism and depression into a confident and spiritually attuned woman.
“I remember the day I felt alive again,” Sanders wrote, recalling the moment her inner life began to change. “That morning I began a two-week juice fast, I meditated, took a walk to just enjoy nature, I quit drinking, I let go of the friends that were no longer serving me, and just focused on my well-being.”
It might be easy for some to eye-roll when reading about new age practices like juice fasts or self-care rituals, but Sanders’ voice and vulnerability make this read approachable and ultimately valuable to readers. This is a book worth gifting to a dear friend.
