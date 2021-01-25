Storm forces newspaper delivery delays in Northern Arizona

As the storm progesses across Northern Arizona, forecasters are warning of heavy snowfall, slick roadways and low visibility. The National Weather Service projects areas above 4,000 feet in elevation to accumulate up to another 25” of snowfall over the next 24 hours. In the name of safety we are allowing our carriers to begin their routes after the storm begins to subside on Tuesday morning, and are giving carriers until at least Tuesday afternoon and possibly Wednesday in some areas to complete deliveries.