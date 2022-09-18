Stop PAD: Local doctors talk about poor circulation--the silent killer

“PAD is often called the silent killer because you may have it and not even know,” says Dr. Joel Rainwater, MD of Comprehensive Integrated Care (CiC) in Flagstaff. The reason it is sometimes missed is because people dismiss the symptoms of this dangerous disease as ‘just a sign of getting older’. But it’s not. “It’s not normal to have difficulty walking to your mailbox, it’s not normal to have constant leg pain or cramping,” says Rainwater, “That’s not normal aging, it could be a sign of PAD.”

The symptoms of PAD are very similar to those of neuropathy. In many cases, these conditions are caused by diabetes, but poor circulation can also cause the symptoms or make them worse. “When I see a patient who has been told they have neuropathy and they’ve been maximized on medication that’s not working, I know there may be something else causing it and one of the big, notorious offenders in that scenario is PAD,” says Rainwater.

Poor circulation or PAD (peripheral artery disease) is caused by the buildup of fatty material inside the arteries which hardens into plaque. When this occurs, it limits the amount of blood that passes through the arteries. “Blood brings oxygen and nutrients to your legs and feet which they need to stay healthy,” says Dr. Diana Perry, of CIC Foot & Ankle in Flagstaff. “If an artery is blocked, oxygen and nutrients can’t get to your nerves and muscles causing them to cry out for help. Pain, cramping, or sores that won’t heal are telltale signs.”

Often people suffering from poor circulation develop sores that will not heal. These wounds are a risk for amputation. “If enough blood isn’t getting to your legs and feet, that sore isn’t getting the oxygen and nutrition it needs to heal,” explains Perry. “This worries me because if it’s not treated, a chronic wound can lead to an amputation.”

“The good news about PAD, is that there’s hope,” says Rainwater. “Using image guidance and a catheter, that’s a thin flexible tube that travels through the bloodstream, we’re able to see if there is a blockage and then remove it with special instruments,” explains Dr. Rainwater. “Once the plaque is removed, blood flow improves.”

Patients are able to get back on their feet and everyday living with almost no downtime, no stitches and no hospital. “One of the most gratifying things that I experience in my job is seeing patients, sometimes even in recovery, feel their foot for the first time in years,” says Dr. Rainwater.

Dr. Rainwater has dedicated his career to help people recognize PAD and act. “I’m here to tell patients that there are options, all they have to do is ask. They might have to ask a different doctor, but they don’t have to live with the idea that they’re going to suffer for the rest of their life,” says Rainwater. His best advice, “Go look for answers."

Dr. Perry and Dr. Rainwater can be reached at 928-719-7400.