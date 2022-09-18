Stomach talk: How a sustainable diet can ward off hunger pangs and diabetes

You’re hungry. It’s only been a couple hours since you ate breakfast, so you grab a quick snack to hold you till lunch. A couple hours after lunch, you’re hungry again. What’s with that? You grab a snack to hold you till the next meal.

The human body can be as complicated as the cosmos, but for all its intricate details there are a few basic needs that, if fulfilled, go far to keep it healthy and happy. One of them, a healthy diet, can make the difference between thriving and dealing with major health issues, including feeling hungry all the time.

The Stomach Speaks

The hunger mechanism, those rumblings from an empty tummy, is your body’s way of whining for what it needs: Good-grade fuel to keep you energized, thinking clearly and feeling healthy. Generally a meal will keep your stomach busy for a couple hours breaking down the food with its alchemy of acids and enzymes into a pulpy mess called chyme and passing the chyme incrementally into the small intestines by way of contractions.

Once the food plays out, the contractions that pushed food along start a sweep of any remaining undigested food. The rumblings begin when the undigested bits of food end and the stomach secretes a hormone called ghrelin. This signals to the brain it’s time to eat. You obey, and the process starts all over again.

To make this process work optimally, your daily diet should include 15-16% protein, 46-48% carbohydrates, 34-35% fat, 25-30 grams of fiber and 91-120 ounces of water each day. Trouble starts when you fudge on your RDA of each of these and only worsens when you eat refined carbohydrates.

Loser Carbs

“Carbohydrates are not your enemy,” assured Cecelia Chapman, a registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes care education specialist with Mission of Mercy Arizona, a nonprofit clinic in Phoenix. “Carbohydrates are essential for good health. The problem is we tend to get those carbohydrates that are empty of nutrients and are low fiber.”

Carbohydrates like candy, cakes, soda, juice; food made with white flour or processed sugar. These are empty carbs because they impart energy but add no value to your body and can, over time, affect the health of your pancreas. To add insult to injury, you’ll feel hungry in half the time than if you ate something nutritious.

“When you eat carbohydrates,” Chapman explained, “what happens is the body uses those carbohydrates as energy, which is what we need to live, to think, for our heart to beat, for muscles to work. So when we select carbohydrates, we need to select the very top, the very best. Those are the fruits and vegetables that are full of vitamins, minerals and fiber. And they also have water, which is very important.”

Chapman gives clinics for the American Diabetes Foundation in Phoenix and teaches people who are prediabetic how to eat. She emphasizes that life on loser carbs is not sustainable.

Zero Return

“One of the things I tell people,” Chapman said, “is whenever you eat something, think about it. Like an orange versus a candy bar, the orange is going to be so much more beneficial to your body than that candy bar because of the vitamins, minerals and energy for your body. In contrast, that candy bar has energy. Yes it does, and also fat. But the nutrients are missing, so all you’re getting is empty calories that will increase your weight without any benefits.”

Chapman said eating too many empty carbs could eventually wear out your pancreas’s beta cells. Your beta cells produce and release the insulin needed to lower your body’s blood sugar levels. Without a sufficient amount of insulin you can develop Type 2 diabetes, which is occurring twice as much as it did 10 years ago. Age and gender matter not; pediatricians report seeing signs in their patients. About 10% of Arizona’s population has received a diabetes diagnosis. Many people go undiagnosed.

“People say to me, ‘I don’t feel bad, so I must be okay,’” Chapman said. “You can be very healthy and have no clue you might have diabetes. The key is getting check-ups. See your doctor on a regular basis.

“Most patients,” Chapman continued, “once they’re diagnosed, studies show they’ve probably had diabetes for at least five years without even knowing. And within those five years that they’ve had diabetes without knowing, they’re not taking care of themselves and damage is happening to their body.”

By the time you receive a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis, Chapman said your pancreas has probably had up to half its beta cells burned out. This means your pancreas must work harder to produce the insulin needed.

“A person can live without problems with 50% of their insulin,” Chapman said, “but they have to make changes. If they don’t start making changes or start taking care of themselves by taking oral medications, they will get to the point of needing insulin. That is a fact.”

A Way Out

The best way to prevent Type 2 diabetes is to know your risks: having a family member who has diabetes (especially a sibling), being overweight, not being active and giving birth to a child 9 pounds or greater (gestational diabetes). Next, eat sustainably, exercise and get regular check-ups.

“Good food can get your blood sugar under control and your health back to what it should be,” Chapman said.

Eliminating or drastically cutting down on your sugar sources can make a substantial difference. In the American diet this would be soda, energy and sports drinks, and desserts in that order. Chapman suggested switching sugary drinks with water.

“Which, of course, is not easy,” Chapman acknowledged. “But just by doing that and increasing your activity and making sure you’re going to the doctor, those three things will make a huge difference.”

A difference that can mean not feeling hungry all the time.