More than 600 people in the U.S. are killed by extreme heat every year, and a warming climate means more chances for heat-related deaths in the future.

Extreme heat, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, occurs when summertime temperatures are much more hot or humid than average. Because some areas are hotter than others, what may be extreme heat in North Dakota may not be considered extreme in the desert southwest. It all depends on the average for that climate.

Heat-related Illnesses

Heat exhaustion or heat stroke happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself. While the body normally cools itself off by sweating, during extreme heat events, this may not be adequate to cool yourself down. Your temperature will rise faster than your body can cool itself off, eventually causing damage to your brain and other organs.

Factors that might increase your risk of developing a heat-related illness include high humidity, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn, alcohol or drug use, and mental illness. However, even young, healthy people can be affected if it gets hot enough.

Symptoms and When to Seek Medical Attention

Some symptoms of heat-related illnesses include:

A heat rash, or a cluster of small blisters, usually in the neck, chest, groin or in the elbow creases. Treat it by staying in a cool, dry place and using a topical treatment such as baby powder to soothe the rash.

Sunburn is a painful skin condition that can include blisters on the surface of the skin. You should stay out of the sun until the burn heals. Put cool cloths on the sunburn to soothe it, along with moisturizing lotion. Try not to break the blisters as it heals.

Heat cramps happen when you sweat a lot during exercise. It is characterized by muscle pains or spams. Treat it by stop-ping your activity and moving to a cool place. Drink water or a sports drink and wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity. Get medical help if your cramps last more than an hour, if you’re on a low-sodium diet or if you have heart problems.

If you’re sweating heavily and have cold, pale skin, you may have heat exhaustion. Other symptoms include a fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; head-ache and fainting. Move to a cooler place immediately and loosen your clothes. Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath and sip – don’t gulp – water. Seek medical attention if you start throwing up, your symptoms get worse or if your symptoms last longer than an hour.

Heat stroke is the most severe heat-related illness. If you suspect that you or someone near you has heat stroke, call 911 right away. It’s a medical emergency. Heat stroke is characterized by a high body temperature of more than 103 degrees; hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache, dizziness and nausea; confusion and passing out. While you’re waiting on medical help, move the person to a cooler place and try to lower their temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. Do not give the person anything to drink.