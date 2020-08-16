Staying or Going, Prepare!

Community Cleanups Help Residents Prepare for Wildfire Season

Wildfire prevention is everyone’s business. This spring the County hosted three regional community cleanup events to support residents with reducing wildfire risk. Residents are encouraged to remove brush, pine needles and woody debris to create defensible spaces around their homes. Other 2020 events included the Bear Jaw Community Cleanup, which helped residents in the communities of Kachina Village, Mountainaire and Munds Park to reduce wildfire risk.

Collectively, these events resulted in thousands of cubic yards of green and woody waste being deposited at the City of Flagstaff Cinder Lake Landfill, Williams Transfer Station and Willard Springs Transfer Station. At the Willard Springs Transfer Station a record 25,000 cubic yards of green waste has been collected to date—that’s 1.5 times the amount that Willard Springs normally receives in a year and enough to cover an entire football field in pine needles and other green waste more than 12 feet deep!

If you would like to make your property more fire safe by cleaning up green waste, learn more at www.coconino.az.gov/CommunityCleanupDays

