Staying or Going, Prepare!
Staying or Going, Prepare!

An emergency may require residents to either shelter in place or evacuate depending on the situation. Signing up for Emergency Notifications is imperative as it is unlikely that anyone will come to your home to notify you of an evacuation. Sign-up for Emergency Notifications at Coconino.az.gov/ready or call (928) 679-8311.

Stay-Kit

Residents should be prepared to shelter in place during an emergency and are advised to have Stay-Kits in their homes that contain enough supplies to support their families for at least 72 hours, including:

  • Nonperishable food
  • Potable water
  • Prescription medications and eyeglasses 
  • Flashlight(s) with extra batteries 
  • First aid kit 
  • Battery-powered or hand-crank radio 
  • Personal hygiene items 
  • Important papers (e.g., insurance and financial) 
  • Cash (e.g., small bills and coins) 
  • Cell phone and charger 
  • Manual can opener 
  • Pet supplies 
  • Copy of your Family Communication Plan 

Go-Kit

If required to evacuate, residents should remember the Five P’s – the most important items to take.

  • Papers: Copies of your important documents in a waterproof and portable container (insurance cards, photo IDs, proof of address, copies of prescriptions, etc.)
  • Pets: Don’t leave home without them! Coconino County will set up animal shelters as needed for families that have no alternate animal care.
  • Prescriptions: Medications and other essential personal items; be sure to refill medications before they expire; keep a list of the medications each member of your family takes, why they take them and their dosages.
  • Pictures: Take those important pictures that cannot be replaced if ruined by flood water.
  • Personal Computers: Remember to back up your PC and hard drive. Also bring those jump drives and external drives with you! Remember to bring chargers for all your electronic devices.

Community Cleanups Help Residents Prepare for Wildfire Season

IMG_0011 (1).JPG

Wildfire prevention is everyone’s business. This spring the County hosted three regional community cleanup events to support residents with reducing wildfire risk. Residents are encouraged to remove brush, pine needles and woody debris to create defensible spaces around their homes. Other 2020 events included the Bear Jaw Community Cleanup, which helped residents in the communities of Kachina Village, Mountainaire and Munds Park to reduce wildfire risk.  

Collectively, these events resulted in thousands of cubic yards of green and woody waste being deposited at the City of Flagstaff Cinder Lake Landfill, Williams Transfer Station and Willard Springs Transfer Station. At the Willard Springs Transfer Station a record 25,000 cubic yards of green waste has been collected to date—that’s 1.5 times the amount that Willard Springs normally receives in a year and enough to cover an entire football field in pine needles and other green waste more than 12 feet deep! 

If you would like to make your property more fire safe by cleaning up green waste, learn more at www.coconino.az.gov/CommunityCleanupDays

Long-Term Flood Mitigation

Coconino County invests in long-term flood mitigation in those areas at risk for post-wildfire flooding and in forest restoration to reduce the serious threats of wildfire and post-wildfire flooding. 

Long-Term Flood Mitigation: Long-term flood mitigation is critical in post-wildfire areas. This spring the Coconino County Flood Control District and the City of Flagstaff completed projects to stabilize alluvial fans, reduce downstream sediment and improve channel capacity to convey floodwater more safely through the Museum Flood area neighborhoods. For more information about these projects please visit www.coconino.az.gov/MuseumFire/FloodArea/Long-Term-Mitigation-Projects. Information about Schultz Flood mitigation projects can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/SchultzFloodMitigation.

Forest Restoration: Coconino County recognizes that wildfire and post-wildfire flooding are the greatest public safety threats to its residents, businesses, economy and financial solvency. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors, as the Board of the Flood Control District (FCD), has established a Forest Restoration Initiative as a top priority to help address these threats. For more information about County forest restoration activities and initiatives like the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/ForestRestoration.  

