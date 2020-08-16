Staying or Going, Prepare!

An emergency may require residents to either shelter in place or evacuate depending on the situation. Signing up for Emergency Notifications is imperative as it is unlikely that anyone will come to your home to notify you of an evacuation. Sign-up for Emergency Notifications at Coconino.az.gov/ready or call (928) 679-8311.
Stay-Kit
Residents should be prepared to shelter in place during an emergency and are advised to have Stay-Kits in their homes that contain enough supplies to support their families for at least 72 hours, including:
- Nonperishable food
- Potable water
- Prescription medications and eyeglasses
- Flashlight(s) with extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Personal hygiene items
- Important papers (e.g., insurance and financial)
- Cash (e.g., small bills and coins)
- Cell phone and charger
- Manual can opener
- Pet supplies
- Copy of your Family Communication Plan
Go-Kit
If required to evacuate, residents should remember the Five P’s – the most important items to take.
- Papers: Copies of your important documents in a waterproof and portable container (insurance cards, photo IDs, proof of address, copies of prescriptions, etc.)
- Pets: Don’t leave home without them! Coconino County will set up animal shelters as needed for families that have no alternate animal care.
- Prescriptions: Medications and other essential personal items; be sure to refill medications before they expire; keep a list of the medications each member of your family takes, why they take them and their dosages.
- Pictures: Take those important pictures that cannot be replaced if ruined by flood water.
- Personal Computers: Remember to back up your PC and hard drive. Also bring those jump drives and external drives with you! Remember to bring chargers for all your electronic devices.
Community Cleanups Help Residents Prepare for Wildfire Season
Wildfire prevention is everyone’s business. This spring the County hosted three regional community cleanup events to support residents with reducing wildfire risk. Residents are encouraged to remove brush, pine needles and woody debris to create defensible spaces around their homes. Other 2020 events included the Bear Jaw Community Cleanup, which helped residents in the communities of Kachina Village, Mountainaire and Munds Park to reduce wildfire risk.
Collectively, these events resulted in thousands of cubic yards of green and woody waste being deposited at the City of Flagstaff Cinder Lake Landfill, Williams Transfer Station and Willard Springs Transfer Station. At the Willard Springs Transfer Station a record 25,000 cubic yards of green waste has been collected to date—that’s 1.5 times the amount that Willard Springs normally receives in a year and enough to cover an entire football field in pine needles and other green waste more than 12 feet deep!
If you would like to make your property more fire safe by cleaning up green waste, learn more at www.coconino.az.gov/CommunityCleanupDays
