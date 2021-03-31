 Skip to main content
Spring Into Action in Your Neighborhood
Join us on Saturday, April 10, for a litter clean up in your neighborhood! We will be meeting at your local park, learning a bit about each park’s amenities and then heading out into surrounding neighborhoods to clean up litter. Each park will have a volunteer clean up leader. Pre-registration is required to limit the number of people at each location, per COVID safety precautions. Masks are required and families welcome! We will host a prize drawing for all participants. Wear sun protection, sturdy shoes and bring a water bottle. For questions, please call Marissa Molloy at (928) 213-2152.

To register, visit https://flagstaff.az.gov/3261/Community-Stewards-Program or scan this QR code:

