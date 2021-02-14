Spring 2021 TOC

COVER STORY

8 In sickness and in health

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting businesses down and forcing plans out the window, many couples didn’t let that hold them back from celebrating their love. Here are some ways wedding ceremonies have adapted in the past year.

DEPARTMENTS

__________________________

MATTERS OF TASTE

20 For 20 years, Chef John Sharpe shaped La Posada’s Turquoise Room. After retiring this past fall, he left the restaurant in the capable hands of Jesus Nuñez who is carrying on its legacy.

BY THE BOTTLE

23 With bars closed at the beginning of quarantine, many turned to crafting cocktails at home, there’s always more to learn about the art.

THE ARTS

24 Open Doors: Art in Action’s Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community brings together the work of four Indigenous artists as they explore maternal connections.