Spring 2021 TOC

COVER STORY
8 In sickness and in health
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting businesses down and forcing plans out the window, many couples didn’t let that hold them back from celebrating their love. Here are some ways wedding ceremonies have adapted in the past year.
DEPARTMENTS
MATTERS OF TASTE
20 For 20 years, Chef John Sharpe shaped La Posada’s Turquoise Room. After retiring this past fall, he left the restaurant in the capable hands of Jesus Nuñez who is carrying on its legacy.
BY THE BOTTLE
23 With bars closed at the beginning of quarantine, many turned to crafting cocktails at home, there’s always more to learn about the art.
THE ARTS
24 Open Doors: Art in Action’s Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community brings together the work of four Indigenous artists as they explore maternal connections.
MIND & BODY
27 Hearts need more than love to thrive. Keep up on heart health with these suggestions from several professionals.
OUTDOOR LIFE
29 Tag along as author Seth Muller shares highlights from a recent family backpacking trip in the Grand Canyon, one of the seven natural wonders of the world.
DISTINCTIVE SPACES
31 Keep the home in tiptop shape with spring cleaning, updating to solar power and keeping on top of product recalls.
ALSO
6 EDITOR’S NOTES
7 ABOUT TOWN
33 PLAYING FAVORITES
35 SPOTLIGHT
ON THE COVER
Tyrone and Shi got married last year during a small outdoor ceremony at the historic Flagstaff Justice Court downtown. Photo by Julia Romano Photography