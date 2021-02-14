 Skip to main content
Spring 2021 TOC
DSC_7222-2.jpg

COVER STORY

8          In sickness and in health

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic shutting businesses down and forcing plans out the window, many couples didn’t let that hold them back from celebrating their love. Here are some ways wedding ceremonies have adapted in the past year.

DEPARTMENTS

__________________________

MATTERS OF TASTE

20        For 20 years, Chef John Sharpe shaped La Posada’s Turquoise Room. After retiring this past fall, he left the restaurant in the capable hands of Jesus Nuñez who is carrying on its legacy.

BY THE BOTTLE

23        With bars closed at the beginning of quarantine, many turned to crafting cocktails at home, there’s always more to learn about the art.

THE ARTS

24        Open Doors: Art in Action’s Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community brings together the work of four Indigenous artists as they explore maternal connections.

MIND & BODY

27        Hearts need more than love to thrive. Keep up on heart health with these suggestions from several professionals.

OUTDOOR LIFE

29        Tag along as author Seth Muller shares highlights from a recent family backpacking trip in the Grand Canyon, one of the seven natural wonders of the world.  

DISTINCTIVE SPACES

31        Keep the home in tiptop shape with spring cleaning, updating to solar power and keeping on top of product recalls.  

            ALSO

6          EDITOR’S NOTES

7          ABOUT TOWN

33        PLAYING FAVORITES

35        SPOTLIGHT

ON THE COVER

Tyrone and Shi got married last year during a small outdoor ceremony at the historic Flagstaff Justice Court downtown. Photo by Julia Romano Photography

