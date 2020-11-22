Spotlight: Sharon Lynne | Owner, Victorian Moon Antiques & Enchantments

I moved into the storefront on February 1st of 2020 and was open for business four days later. Being inside the building as I was before posed challenges with customers finding the shop. A sandwich board on the sidewalk was what lead them inside to my 300-square-foot space. It was a blessing to be able to take over this larger space with its beautiful, bright windows and street-facing door. The amount of customers I have now compared to the small indoor space has increased tenfold and I couldn’t be more thankful and grateful!

The feel among downtown Flagstaff businesses seems to be quick camaraderie with everyone supporting and rooting for each other. Can you share a little about the other women-owned businesses you host inside your shop?

My incredible assistant Meredith has been with the shop for almost two years now. Her home-based vegan and gluten free baking business, Gleegan Treats, found a niche in our newly opened Moon Garden Tea Room and is a perfect addition to the other delicious treats we have available. Meredith is my gem, and I am so happy to have her in the shop and be able to support her in any way I can!