Spotlight: Michele James, Friends of Flagstaff's Future

One positive thing that’s come out of the city’s response to the pandemic is the livestreaming and recording of city council meetings. Not everyone in our community is able to attend those meetings when they’re live at City Hall due to work schedules and other commitments. The livestreaming and recording of the meetings allows a much broader audience and a means for Flagstaff citizens to both see how local decisions are made and voice their concerns directly to council. I was pleased to see the city prioritize the audio-visual needs to allow this to continue when the council meets again in person.

Our strength is in our membership. We are a grassroots multi-issue organization, and we seek to achieve a sustainable, just and thriving Flagstaff through community education, engagement and advocacy. There are so many issues of importance right now in our community, and F3 tracks and works to guide decisions in a way that promotes and sustains our community’s quality of life. We communicate what we learn in working closely with city staff and others to our members and the public, provide education on relevant topics and engage our members in activities of interest. Flagstaff needs a group like F3, composed of citizens, to advocate for the values we want to see in our town. If you want to engage with current issues and help guide how Flagstaff grows and adapts, or if you just want to support the people who do, joining F3 is for you.