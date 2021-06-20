Spotlight: Michele James, Friends of Flagstaff's Future

Just to start, tell us a bit about yourself. What drew you to a career in sustainability?
I’ve been interested in sustainability my entire life. I began my career as a wildlife biologist focusing on the protection of threatened and endangered species and their habitats. This work directly related to humanity’s lack of awareness of our impact on the environment. That led me to understand that humanity must live in a sustainable manner with the other life on our planet. I completed a master’s degree in Sustainable Communities at NAU in 2003. I’m drawn to the interdisciplinary nature of both sustainability and community and, in my studies, I focused on places where art can connect us to science in new ways and change our interaction with the natural world. Specifically, I examined how to create a memorial for extinct species on the Colorado Plateau.
I taught environmental communication at NAU while also working as a research coordinator for the Fossil Creek stream restoration project. In both of those positions, I focused on how quality communication in a variety of forms, including visual art and poetry, can help us to connect with and understand how to live more sustainably in the environment. Just prior to working for F3, I taught the topics of climate change, poetry and activism, and the zombie myth to first-year students at NAU. Believe it or not, there is a connection between those diverse topics!
How have you used art as an advocacy tool?
In my teaching at NAU, I would illustrate to students the history of how art has been used for more than 100 years to advocate for protection of the natural world and around social issues. We would read about and discuss issues such as the school-to-prison pipeline, sexual assault on college campuses and climate change. Then the students would create poetry and art to advocate on those issues in the public sphere. I would write my own poetry as well, but the best part for me was to see what the students created.
I’m very excited about an art project in the planning stages at what will be Flagstaff’s newly designed Downtown Connection Center on Phoenix Avenue in the Southside neighborhood. The city’s Beautification and Public Art Commission is bringing the amazing and qualified artist-team Haddad-Drugan to design a building and onsite art that incorporates natural, social and historical aspects of Flagstaff and the Southside.
As the new Executive Director of Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, what does a typical day on the job look like?
I seek to keep track of everything happening in Flagstaff that may impact one or more of F3’s eight identified Focus Areas. Much of my focus is following what the city is discussing and planning, as well as the plans of other groups that work with the city, such as Mountain Line, to help ensure that their actions protect and expand upon the values that make Flagstaff sustainable, just and thriving.
A typical day has me attending virtual city commission meetings about sustainability, bicycle/pedestrian transportation, open space, housing, or planning and zoning. I talk with city staff and council members, stream city council meetings on Tuesdays, often preparing statements of support about an issue they’re addressing. I attend working group meetings where a handful of community members are working toward goals such as ways to address the issue of affordable housing, actions needed to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, how to address competing needs for water, and so on. I spend time reading about issues such as the zoning for accessory dwelling units, what other cities are doing to address their housing issues and new ways incentives can be used to create affordable housing. I’m working with our board of directors to design an educational series bringing together experts to discuss innovative ways to address some of the issues our community is facing. The position also entails writing lots of emails, posting to social media about issues of importance to our members and the Flagstaff community, and keeping the F3 board aware of developing issues. Sometimes I’m lucky enough to supervise a student intern as well.
In what ways has F3 had to adjust its approach during the pandemic?
Just as everyone else has, we’ve had to conduct all our meetings and communication virtually. I even had my two job interviews for the director position via Zoom last fall. We’ve kept in touch with our members via two Zoom gatherings in the past six months or so. We usually have a large member gala each year and that didn’t happen in 2020, but we’re hoping to hold a COVID-safe member meeting and gala this fall. All of my meetings with city staff, council members, Mountain Line and others have been online thus far. I’ve only just started to have some in-person meetings with F3 board members and some partner organizations in outside environments. I’m very much looking forward to meeting with everyone in person as soon as that’s safe again!
One positive thing that’s come out of the city’s response to the pandemic is the livestreaming and recording of city council meetings. Not everyone in our community is able to attend those meetings when they’re live at City Hall due to work schedules and other commitments. The livestreaming and recording of the meetings allows a much broader audience and a means for Flagstaff citizens to both see how local decisions are made and voice their concerns directly to council. I was pleased to see the city prioritize the audio-visual needs to allow this to continue when the council meets again in person.
How can the community help F3 work toward its mission?
Our strength is in our membership. We are a grassroots multi-issue organization, and we seek to achieve a sustainable, just and thriving Flagstaff through community education, engagement and advocacy. There are so many issues of importance right now in our community, and F3 tracks and works to guide decisions in a way that promotes and sustains our community’s quality of life. We communicate what we learn in working closely with city staff and others to our members and the public, provide education on relevant topics and engage our members in activities of interest. Flagstaff needs a group like F3, composed of citizens, to advocate for the values we want to see in our town. If you want to engage with current issues and help guide how Flagstaff grows and adapts, or if you just want to support the people who do, joining F3 is for you.
Affordability—particularly of housing—is a major issue right now, so much so that the city declared an affordable housing emergency in December 2020. How will Flagstaff grow in a way that allows the opportunity for everyone to have a roof over their head while also addressing sustainability and quality of life for its residents? And how can we grow sustainably while addressing climate change and the need for resiliency? Flagstaff declared a climate emergency in June 2020 and is currently working on a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. What about providing water to all of our residents as we deal with the pressures of growth and the need for socially just practices? This is difficult as many of the things we currently identify as important about Flagstaff may be in conflict with other issues as we grow and adapt to climate change.
What activities do you enjoy in your spare time?
I love to spend time outside, walking the trails on Observatory Mesa and Buffalo Park, taking photographs (I’m exploring macro photography right now) and attempting to grow vegetables in our backyard. I took up mountain biking in 2020 with my son who joined the high school team and I’ve been having a blast with that. I love to travel and spend time in different countries, and I hope to be able to do that again next year. I’m the Visual Arts Editor for the journal Carbon Copy, which explores artistic responses to climate change. I like to explore cooking new foods. I am a prolific reader, mostly of fiction, but I also like to read about social issues and to read poetry. A pandemic habit I’m growing is listening to podcasts about a whole slew of different topics. I like to always be learning about interesting people and new things.
