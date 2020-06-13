Spotlight: Julie Hammonds, Soulstice Publishing

Tell us a bit about yourself. What drew you to a career in publishing?
I remember puzzling out the pronunciation of the word “college” on a street sign when I was first learning to read. My mom gently corrected me: “Say ‘KAHL-edge,’ not ‘kahl-EE-ghee.’” She was my first proofreader. Both parents nurtured my young brain’s love for words, my mom with notes in my lunch pail, my dad through letters we sent back and forth. Dad was also a great reader who kept piles of books around and took us on regular outings to the bookstore. From an early age, I loved reading; the longer the book, the better. Then I started writing for my own pleasure in fourth grade and never stopped.
Did you consider going down other paths before coming to editing/publishing?
Definitely. It’s the multiple paths and game trails and detours that make life interesting, isn’t it. In addition to being a writer, I’ve always been a nature girl. My college degree is not in English, as you might expect of a writer/editor/publisher, but in natural resources conservation. After college, I tested out the working world in an environmental law firm and then as a land use planner. It took a while, but finally I found a job that combined writing and nature: I became the managing editor of Arizona Wildlife Views, the state’s wildlife magazine. In that role, I wrote dozens of feature articles about wildlife and wild lands. I also discovered the pleasure and challenge of coaching other writers, especially scientists who needed to share their knowledge with the magazine’s general audience. I still get deep joy from writing, but I would say the hours I spend editing and publishing books are equally fulfilling. I’m proud to help other writers achieve their dreams.
How did Soulstice Publishing begin?
Our first book, To Imogene, a Flagstaff Love Letter, was born in the imagination of my business partner, Myles Schrag. It’s filled with stories and photos by the Flagstaff running community, celebrating our long-distance romance with an iconic Colorado trail run, the Imogene Pass Run. When I first heard the idea, I admired its community-building, story-sharing literary possibilities. I’m a runner myself, as Myles is, and we’re also both writers and editors. Soulstice Publishing began in that intersection of interests and a shared commitment to making something meaningful together. In the process of creating the Imogene book, we discovered how much we like working together, so we decided to keep at it. We have two more books coming out this summer: Just a Teacher, a novel based on the life of Flagstaff educator Jim David, and Chasing Excellence, a biography of running coach Joe I. Vigil.
What have you learned from the process?
A publishing house sits at the intersection of art and commerce. Even a business like Soulstice Publishing, whose tagline “books with soul” expresses our commitment to meaningful creative work, has to make money. Having been a writer and editor for so long, I’m at home with the artistic side of publishing; it’s the commercial side that challenges me most. How do we set up a website store? How do we fund a book project? How do we market the product effectively so this beautiful thing we’ve helped to create finds readers who will love it? Each project is unique, calling on Myles and me to be daring, dedicated and diligent, as well as creative. We often feel like explorers out on the edge of the known world. Fortunately, we have a network of adventurous colleagues at other small publishing houses who generously share their expertise as we learn our way.
To Imogene was recognized at the Independent Book Publishers Association’s Benjamin Franklin Awards, taking the silver medal for Best First Nonfiction Book. How did it feel to be recognized so early in the publishing company’s timeline?
When our first book was named a finalist in this prestigious national contest, that alone was quite an honor. And then to bring the silver medal back to Flagstaff, honoring a book that was written, edited, illustrated and designed by Flagstaff people ... we could have flown across the San Francisco Peaks without an airplane, that’s how proud we are of the local team that made this lovely little book.
What do you enjoy about working with a team to complete projects?
A publishing house unites people with diverse skills around the shared goal of creating something bigger and more complicated than any of them could achieve on their own. When Myles and I worked on the Imogene book, the team included more than 70 local runners who wrote stories or sent photos, plus a graphic designer, a watercolor artist, two illustrators, a circle of advisors and funders, and the press that printed the book. I feel like a coach in such situations. My goal is to meet each person where they are and give them the tools and knowledge to perform at their best as we make something beautiful together.
How do you see the future of publishing changing as technology becomes more intertwined in our lives?
The technologies for creating books have been evolving ever since book-making began. What doesn’t seem to change is that people love to read books. We lose ourselves in a novel whose storyline thrills us or tugs at our heart. We learn from passionate experts about a subject that ignites our curiosity. Books give us new worlds, ideas, friends. The technologies will continue to change, but publishers still play a vital part in delivering good books to readers, and I think we always will.
What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?
Our publishing company is named after the Soulstice Mountain Trail Run, and our first book was a collection of stories from local runners, so it will come as no surprise when you hear that I’m a trail-crazy mountain runner. I also coordinate columnists for the weekly High Country Running column in the Arizona Daily Sun. And I am the board president for a scrappy local theatre company now in its sixth year, the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival. I love to watch live theatre, and this company has created some magical moments on stage. I look forward to the day when it’s safe for us and our audiences to meet in person again.
