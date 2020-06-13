Spotlight: Julie Hammonds, Soulstice Publishing

Our first book, To Imogene, a Flagstaff Love Letter, was born in the imagination of my business partner, Myles Schrag. It’s filled with stories and photos by the Flagstaff running community, celebrating our long-distance romance with an iconic Colorado trail run, the Imogene Pass Run. When I first heard the idea, I admired its community-building, story-sharing literary possibilities. I’m a runner myself, as Myles is, and we’re also both writers and editors. Soulstice Publishing began in that intersection of interests and a shared commitment to making something meaningful together. In the process of creating the Imogene book, we discovered how much we like working together, so we decided to keep at it. We have two more books coming out this summer: Just a Teacher, a novel based on the life of Flagstaff educator Jim David, and Chasing Excellence, a biography of running coach Joe I. Vigil.

A publishing house sits at the intersection of art and commerce. Even a business like Soulstice Publishing, whose tagline “books with soul” expresses our commitment to meaningful creative work, has to make money. Having been a writer and editor for so long, I’m at home with the artistic side of publishing; it’s the commercial side that challenges me most. How do we set up a website store? How do we fund a book project? How do we market the product effectively so this beautiful thing we’ve helped to create finds readers who will love it? Each project is unique, calling on Myles and me to be daring, dedicated and diligent, as well as creative. We often feel like explorers out on the edge of the known world. Fortunately, we have a network of adventurous colleagues at other small publishing houses who generously share their expertise as we learn our way.