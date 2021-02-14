Spotlight: Gary Nelson, Arizona Association of REALTORS®

Since I started in 1994, I have seen huge shifts in the real estate markets here in northern Arizona, statewide and nationally. When I started, Buyers Representation was just really taking off in Arizona. Prior to that, Realtors strictly represented the Seller, so Buyers representation was a game changer in the industry. It is common today of course, but at the time I was one of very few agents in the market actively representing Buyers in a transaction. In addition, there were rapid changes in technology at that time as well. In the mid-2000’s the real estate market was crazy with speculation, sub-prime loans and people overextending themselves. That led to the market crash from 2007 to 2010. Since 2011, we have seen tremendous growth in homeownership opportunities, low interest rates and much stricter lending policies. Currently, we are addressing the challenges of keeping Realtors and their clients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. And of course there is huge Buyer demand as mortgage interest rates are the lowest we have seen since 1971. The current market is about as hot as I have ever seen.