Spotlight: Dr. David Yang, True North Dentistry

In addition to serving the larger community, I have also shared my time with students at Northern Arizona University. I have been a faculty member at the NAU Dental Hygiene Program for the past 15 years. This amazing opportunity has allowed me to teach my craft to students and to instruct them about the realities of private practice. Molding young minds and helping them develop professionally has been a great honor! Although I’ve recently retired, I will continue to substitute in the clinic and lecture as requested.

What are some preventative measures people can take to support their dental health?

One of the simplest things you can do is use a timer to ensure that you are blushing each quadrant of your mouth for the recommended amount of time. Personally, I use an electric toothbrush with a timer that beeps every 30 seconds so that I know when to brush the next quadrant. Your teeth will thank you if you brush them softly for the full two minutes at least twice a day.