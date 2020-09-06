Spotlight: Dr. David Yang, True North Dentistry

Just to start, tell us a bit about yourself. What drew you to a career in dentistry?
I have always have been fascinated with medicine. Most of my family members are either in medicine or education. Dentistry had everything that I was looking for including the ability to work with my hands and to bring art to the craft. Most importantly, I have been able to create an environment where people feel truly comfortable and I can help them restore their smile and their overall health.
My wife, Dr. Felicia N. Bleecker Psy. D., and I moved to Flagstaff on Feb. 14, 2005, after completing my residency at UCLA. We have one son, Barron, who is 7 years old. We also have a daughter with fur, Princess Poppy Primrose. It’s been such a pleasure to help the residents of Flagstaff. To give back to our special community, each year around Thanksgiving, we start accepting submissions for our annual True North Dentistry Smile Makeover. We restore a deserving Flagstaff resident’s smile completely complimentary. Over the years, we’ve helped victims of domestic abuse, valued members of law enforcement, medically compromised patients, military veterans and many others in need. We have totally changed their smiles. It’s been very rewarding! So much so that last year, we chose three deserving recipients and gifted them implants, dentures, orthodonture, root canals, crowns, fillings and more. It’s the least we can do to assist the community that we love!
In addition to serving the larger community, I have also shared my time with students at Northern Arizona University. I have been a faculty member at the NAU Dental Hygiene Program for the past 15 years. This amazing opportunity has allowed me to teach my craft to students and to instruct them about the realities of private practice. Molding young minds and helping them develop professionally has been a great honor! Although I’ve recently retired, I will continue to substitute in the clinic and lecture as requested.
What are some preventative measures people can take to support their dental health?
One of the simplest things you can do is use a timer to ensure that you are blushing each quadrant of your mouth for the recommended amount of time. Personally, I use an electric toothbrush with a timer that beeps every 30 seconds so that I know when to brush the next quadrant. Your teeth will thank you if you brush them softly for the full two minutes at least twice a day.
An important thing to note is that we do not fluoridate our water in Flagstaff, but it can help in fortifying tooth structure against decay. If you don’t have anything against fluoride, try adding a fluoride rinse like ACT. If you do not want fluoride in your body, you can use products like MI paste which can be purchased from your local dental office. This product restores calcium and phosphate back into your enamel, strengthening your teeth. Xylitol gum and other xylitol products are also good for your teeth as well.
True North Dentistry emphasizes its dedication to incorporating the ever-changing technology available in the industry. How has this changed the way you run your practice over the years?
Technology has completely overhauled how I practice dentistry today. For example, Solea Laser is a CO2 laser that allows me to remove cavities without giving anesthetic. Yes, that means no shots, no numbness and no pain! Who would have ever thought we can remove cavities without pain and without shots? People who fear dentistry because of needles no longer have to fear the dentist.
Cerec is a dental CAD/CAM digital system that allows us to scan and mill out crowns for you on the same day. We no longer need to take a goopy impression, make you a temporary crown and wait two weeks to get your crown back from the lab. With this technology, you walk out of my office with a sparkling new porcelain crown specifically designed for you in under two hours! This is revolutionary for patients.
CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) provides us with 3D imaging of your teeth, soft tissue, nerve and bone. Although it has many applications, I personally use it frequently to plan out my dental implant cases and implant placements. This highly accurate scan allows me to precisely place implants safely in my patient’s mouths.
And finally, 3D printers can print out scanned models, surgical guides and help us fabricate night guards quickly. We can now custom design appliances and other tools in house so that our patients can take them home for use the same day. This is critical for patients with TMJ pain, orthodonture needs and implant dentistry.
This past April, you partnered with Woodlands Village Dentistry’s Dr. Elliot Martich to 3D print personal protective equipment for health care workers. Can you briefly describe that process and the response you two received for this work?
Dr. Martich and I started out tinkering with our 3D printers to see if we could fabricate custom 3D masks to protect ourselves and our staff during the recent PPE shortages. We knew that our local hospital employees were struggling with these basic medical safety issues even more than we were early on. We decided the best course of action was to create a mask that we could wear to treat our emergency patients during the COVID-19 crisis.
We started to test out multiple designs and began talking to others online who were doing something similar. Eventually, we were successful in modifying some of the designs that we had researched online. We also started to print other protective equipment like face shields and ear guards. We had offered the masks we designed to our local COVID unit at Flagstaff Medical Center and the next thing we knew, we were getting requests from Coconino County, front line workers in our community and medical professionals throughout the United States. Through our efforts, we were asked to assist FMC’s PPE Strategic Group and serve as a member of the AZ Dental Association’s COVID Task Force.
What activities do you enjoy in your spare time?
The number one thing for me is family. This is the reason why we moved to Flagstaff. We wanted a safe, family-focused community with clean, beautiful skies and peaceful forests to raise our son. In my spare time, I love to travel, dine at our amazing local restaurants, enjoy the Flagstaff arts and sporting events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!