Spotlight: Caroline Campbell, Mormon Lake Lodge

Mormon Lake Lodge has long been a fixture of northern Arizona. With a steakhouse, acre upon acre of surrounding nature and cozy cabins to rest your head at night, it is one of many sought-after vacation and day trip spots in northern Arizona.

Located about 30 minutes southeast of Flagstaff and totaling 300 acres, Mormon Lake Lodge is owned and operated by Forever Resorts, which bought the property in the 90s. With headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona the company runs 65 different vacation spots across the United States, including in Texas, Wyoming, Michigan, South Dakota and Utah–to name a few–with more than 20 properties stretching as far as Europe and even South Africa.

The 80-year history of Mormon Lake Lodge began in 1924 when ranching and logging were what drove the northern Arizona economy. A Chandler, Arizona man built the lodge that year as a place to bring the family for a meal and maybe dip out for a little fun in the saloon next door.

Harkening back to the era of cowboys and saloons, Mormon Lake Lodge is a step back in time, filled with modern amenities but the atmosphere of simpler days, quiet and peaceful nature all around. Take a horseback ride over 20 miles of groomed trails, taste the open-pit mesquite-grilled beef served up at the steakhouse or simply sit outside and take in the views. If you wait long enough you just might just catch a herd of elk around sunset.

In many ways, it was for these reasons that Caroline Campbell left her job in Phoenix to come work for the lodge. She has occupied several positions at Mormon Lake Lodge for almost 10 years, most recently getting promoted to general manager. Her coworkers are like family, and Mormon Lake Lodge has become home, she said.

Mountain Living Magazine sat down with Campbell to discuss the history of the lodge, Campbell’s love for Mormon Lake and much more.

Tell us a little bit about yourself. How did you end up working at Mormon Lake Lodge?

I was taking the summer off from my job in the valley in 2013 and came to Mormon Lake. I was here for about two weeks when I decide to apply for a job in the country store. My husband and I fell in love with this place. We decided to go back to the valley to fulfill my commitment to my job at the time and tied up all our loose ends. We returned to Mormon Lake in the summer of 2014. First I worked in the store there, then the post office. I moved up to dining room manager, then food and beverage manager, next I moved to operations manager and now general manager.

What are some of the amenities Mormon Lake Lodge offers?

Mormon Lake Lodge has cabins and campground areas that can be reserved. Whether you are escaping the Phoenix heat or coming for an event. We have a couple of event venues, such as our historic town hall. We also have a steakhouse and saloon that have live bands on the weekends. The steakhouse is the second oldest in Arizona. There are also numerous hiking trails that will take you through the Coconino National Forest. In the summer months we have horseback riding and fishing in our trout pond. We have a general store that offers gas, propane, and basic food essentials. It’s just a great escape from the city.

For those who have never been, what makes a visit to Mormon Lake Lodge worth it?

Mormon Lake Lodge is nestled in the Ponderosa pines. It’s a great place to relax underneath the starts that you would not get to see in the city. We have the cooler temperatures of northern Arizona and are our own community. It is an escape that’s not too far away but far enough to take pleasure in.

What is something, whether it be history of the lodge or just an interesting fact, that you’d like the public to know?

On July 4, 1974 the lodge burned down due to a faulty heater. This happened during a jackpot roping contest. [The lodge still hosts team roping events on Labor Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.] Volunteers from all over Arizona were able to get everything rebuilt by Labor Day after the fire. That’s when they renamed it Mormon Lake Lodge. The ranchers who helped with the rebuild branded the walls and you can still see the brandings today. Also, the chimney in our lodge an original fixture.

Tell me a little bit about the history of the lodge.

Mormon Lake Lodge has a robust history. It was built in 1924 and was originally Tomblers Lodge. It has seen many changes. Forever Resorts bought Mormon Lake Lodge in 1995.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The people that I work with and the diverse amount of individuals I get to talk to every day. The lodge has always had the ideals of family and I love being part of this family.

