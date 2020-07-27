Outpouring of support for ultrarunner after rare cancer diagnosis

“It wouldn’t be Rivs unless it was rare and aggressive,” she wrote about the lymphoma diagnosis. “… It was suspected all along, but because of its rarity and even rarer presentation in Rivs’ lungs, other avenues were explored before the Mayo Clinic made its final diagnosis yesterday. The prognosis for this type of cancer is poor, but we have found, with seeming serendipity, a group of doctors who not only love Rivs but truly understand his mental and physical fortitude.”

After receiving his doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, Puzey began a practice in Flagstaff that catered to both elites and recreational runners. But that did not stop Puzey, an imposing figure at 6-foot, 170 pounds and sporting a bushy beard, from competing in races around the world. He has won the TransRockies Run, twice won the Rock ‘n Roll Arizona Marathon in Phoenix and finished on the podium in the XTERRA World Trail Running Championships.

He has been sponsored by Altra, the shoe company, and other running brands. As he documented on Instagram videos from his hospital room — before his condition turned worse and he had to be put in a medically-induced coma — Puzey said he began feeling ill during a photo shoot in the Grand Canyon for his sponsor Craft Sportswear.