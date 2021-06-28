Flagstaff's Walmsley, coming off injury, wins Western States ultra for third time

Once more, and in dominant fashion, Flagstaff’s Jim Walmsley has proven he is America’s top ultrarunner, easily winning his third straight Western States 100 Endurance Run in hot-box conditions Saturday in the northern California canyons and foothills.

It was the third straight Western States victory for Walmsley, who covered the challenging course from Olympic Valley to Auburn in 14 hours 46 minutes 1 second.

That’s far from his course record of 14:09:28 set in 2019, but this may have been the 31-year-old’s toughest challenge. Walmsley had been battling an iliotibial band strain that limited his training this spring. That, combined with the 100-degree heat at midday, dashed any hope he could break his course record.

Still, Walmsley was on record pace through about 60 miles. He led start to finish, fending off an early threat from former Southern Utah University cross country star Hayden Hawks, who faded badly and finished 11th. Walmsley was expected to be tested by fellow Flagstaff and “Coconino Cowboy” runner Jared Hazen, who had a rough day and had to drop out just after the halfway point.

So, for most of the day, Walmsley ran solo, sporting a bucket hat to fend off the heat. Afterward, he told Meghan Hicks of irunfar.com that he didn’t know what to expect, given his leg injury.